Quordle #218 hints and answers for today: Tuesday, August 30

Quordle, the popular word game, has been around for six months. The game garners new players every day due to its challenging nature. Quordle was originally inspired by Wordle. Both games require players to guess five-letter words. However, Quordle requires players to guess four words in nine attempts or less. In Wordle, players have to guess one word in six or less attempts.

The game provides players with grids. The tiles change colors depending on the accuracy of the letters entered. If players enter the correct letter, the tile color changes to green. If they enter a letter which belongs to the word but has not been entered in the right spot, the tile color changes to yellow. The tile color changes to gray if the letter entered is inaccurate altogether. Players can guess all the words quickly if they avoid entering gray-lettered words in future attempts.

The game might seem challenging to players initially. However, it gets easier with practice. Quordle offers a "Practice" mode to users which helps them get better at the game without having to wait 24 hours for the next game.

Sometimes, the game will have double-lettered words. These words can either be adjectives or non-adjectives. More often than not, such words end with Y. The game also gives words which could be in the present-continuous, past-participle or simple present forms. Today’s game has two words with repetitive letters.

Quordle #218 hints: Today’s game has two words with repetitive letters

Hint 1: This word starts with a B and ends with a D. It means having a distance larger than usual from side to side or is used to describe something which is wide.

Hint 2: This word also begins with a B but ends with an E. It means to prepare (oneself) for something difficult or unpleasant.

Hint 3: This word has the letter P being repeated in the third and fourth positions. It refers to an animal that lives in or near rivers and that has a big head, short legs, and thick skin.

Hint 4: This word also has repetitive letters and ends with a Y. It refers to something which is soft and sticky. The word is mostly used to describe the texture of desserts.

Quordle #218 answers

The first word in today’s quordle is "Broad." Cambridge Dictionary describes the meaning of broad as having a large distance from one side to another. The informal meaning of a "broad" is a woman.

The second word in today’s game is "Brace." Collins Dictionary describes a brace as a device attached to a part of a person's body, for example, to a weak leg, in order to strengthen or support it. To brace oneself also means to prepare oneself for something.

The third word in today’s game is "Hippo." Cambridge Dictionary describes a Hippo as a very large animal with short legs and thick, dark gray skin that lives near water and is found primarily in Africa.

The fourth word in today’s game is "Gooey." It is an adjective and is used to describe something which is smooth and not dry. For example, a gooey centre of a cake refers to the texture of the cake's centre. The word ends with a Y, which is usually the case in most adjective words that appear in the game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Susrita Das