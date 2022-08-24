Quordle #213 hints and answers for today: Thursday, August 25

Popular word-game Quordle has been around for approximately six months now. The game was inspired by Wordle and is intended to be more challenging. It requires players to guess four words, in nine attempts or less. The basic principles of both word-games remain the same. Players are required to guess a five-letter word. The grids change color, depending on the accuracy of the letters entered.

If the players enter the correct letter, the tile color changes to green. In case the tile color changes to yellow, it means that the letter belongs to the word but has not been entered in the right spot. In case the tile color changes to gray, it means the players have entered an inaccurate letter.

Quordle offers a practice mode for players, so they can hone their skills. The game might seem difficult in the beginning but gets better with time. The game also displays all the answers once the players have exhausted all their attempts.

Sometimes the game gives double lettered words. At times, these words are adjectives, which end with the letter Y. Double-lettered words can also be non-adjectives or nouns. Sometimes, the game also gives words in their present continuous, past participle or present perfect forms. Today’s game does not have any repetitive letters.

Quordle #213 hints: Today’s game has two words ending with K and two ending with E

Hint 1: This word starts with an S and ends with K. It refers to a stem on a plant or a pattern of unwarranted behavior which could include following someone without their knowledge.

Hint 2: This word starts with a T and ends with a K. It refers to a rough path or road. It could also refer to marks left by another person on a trail.

Hint 3: This word ends with an E and also has a Z in it. It refers to a thin transparent fabric of silk, linen, or cotton. It is used for dressing wounds.

Hint 4: This word refers to wear or damage caused by rubbing.

Quordle #213 answers

Hammer @hamerlj

Daily Quordle 212





quordle.com Best I've done in a whileDaily Quordle 212 Best I've done in a whileDaily Quordle 2126️⃣7️⃣5️⃣4️⃣quordle.com https://t.co/F1f6qc7Kmk

The first word in today’s quordle is "Stalk." Cambridge Dictionary describes a stalk as the main stem of a plant, or the narrow stem that joins leaves, flowers or fruit to the main stem of a plant. Another meaning of the word is to illegally follow and watch someone over a period of time.

The second word in today’s game is "Track." Merriam Webster describes a track as a footprint whether recent or fossil. It also refers to the course along which something moves or progresses.

robinjslick @noah_zoey



Daily Quordle 210





quordle.com Ewwww word 4 🤮Daily Quordle 210 Ewwww word 4 🤮Daily Quordle 2104️⃣5️⃣7️⃣9️⃣quordle.com https://t.co/9AIWLUySJM

The third word in today’s game is "Gauze." Collins Dictionary describes gauze as a thin and often transparent fabric made from any fiber in a plain or leno weave. It mostly refers to a surgical dressing of loosely woven cotton.

The last word in today’s game is "Chafe." Cambridge Dictionary describes chafe as making or becoming damaged or sore by rubbing. It could also mean to warm a part of the body by rubbing.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Susrita Das