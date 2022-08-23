Quordle #212 hints and answers for today: Wednesday, August 24

Popular word-game Quordle is gaining new players every day. Quordle was inspired by Wordle. However, its makers wanted to ensure that the game was more challenging. As intended, the game requires players to guess four words in nine attempts or less. The game displays grids, and their tiles change colors, depending on the accuracy of the letters entered.

In case the players enter the correct letter, the tile color changes to green. If they enter a letter which belongs to the word but has not been entered in the right position, the tile color changes to yellow. The tile color changes to gray if an inaccurate letter is entered by the players.

Since players have to guess four words in the game as opposed to one word in Wordle, Quordle is more challenging. However, the basic principle of both word-games is the same. Players are required to guess a five-letter word. By eliminating all gray-tiles, players can get close to guessing all the correct words.

Quordle also offers a "Practice" mode, which allows the word-game enthusiasts to hone their skills. In case the players exhaust all their attempts, the game displays all the correct answers at the end.

Sometimes the game will give double-lettered words. These can be adjectives or non-adjectives. The game’s recent version has at least one word which ends with Y. The game often has words in their present-continuous, past-participle or simple present form. Today’s Quordle has one word that ends with a Y.

Quordle #212 hints: Today’s game has relatively easier words

Hint 1: The first word begins with a P and ends with an E. It refers to a small pouch of leather or plastic used for carrying money, typically by a woman.

Hint 2: This word also ends with an E. It refers to a person who shows the way to others, especially one employed to show tourists around places of interest.

Hint 3: This word is a noun and ends with a Y. It refers to a flower and is also a common name for a girl.

Hint 4: The last word in today’s game begins with an F and ends with an R. It refers to a special or instinctive aptitude or ability to do something well.

Quordle #212 answers

The first word in today’s game is "Purse." Cambridge Dictionary describes a purse as a small container for money, usually used by a woman. The word is relatively easier than the rest.

The second word in today’s game is "Guide." Merriam Webster describes a guide as someone that leads or directs another's way. The word has three vowels. U, I, and E. The word is relatively simpler than other words in today’s game.

The third word in today’s game is "Daisy." Cambridge Dictionary describes daisy as a small flower with white petals and a yellow centre that often grows in grass.

The last word in today’s game is "Flair." A flair is a skill or instinctive ability to appreciate or make good use of something. It could also refer to a uniquely attractive quality.

Edited by Susrita Das