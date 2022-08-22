Quordle #211 hints and answers for today: Tuesday, August 23

Popular word-game Quordle was released nearly six-months ago, and it attracts new players every day. The game is a lot like its inspiration, Wordle. However, as intended, it is four times more challenging since players are required to guess a five-letter word in six attempts or less. The game displays grids to the players.

Players are required to guess a five-letter word randomly. Depending on the accuracy of the letters entered, the tiles change their colors. The basic principles in both games, however, remain the same.

If players enter right letters, the tile color changes to green. If they enter a letter which belongs to the word, but has not been entered in the right place, it changes to yellow. If they enter an inaccurate letter altogether, the tile color changes to gray. Players should thus aim to eliminate the gray letters from further attempts.

Quordle also offers a 'Practice' mode to players. The game also displays all the correct answers after the players have exhausted all their attempts. Sometimes, Quordle gives double-letter words. These words can be either adjectives or non-adjectives. This can be challenging because players must determine whether or not a word is double-lettered. In addition, the game may give words that're in present-continuous and past-participle forms. The majority of the adjectives end in a Y.

Today’s quordle does not have repetitive letters. However, there are two words that end with a Y.

Quordle #211 hints: Today’s game has two words that end with the letter Y

Hint 1: This word ends with a Y, but is not an adjective. The word is used to describe someone who is a close friend, and may not be honest.

Hint 2: This is a relatively easy word, and refers to something which is not dirty.

Hint 3: This word begins with an R and ends with an L. It refers to someone who is related to, or suitable for a king. It may also refer to someone of exceptional excellence.

Hint 4: This word also has a Y at the end. It is an adjective that describes someone who acts too quickly or without enough thought.

Quordle #211 answers

The first word in today’s quordle is 'Crony'. The Cambridge dictionary describes a crony as a friend, or a person who works for someone in authority, especially one who is willing to give and receive dishonest help.

The second word in today’s game is 'Clean'. The word is relatively easy to guess as compared to the other words in today’s game.

The third word in today’s game is 'Regal'. Earlier this month, Quordle had given the word Rajah, which also refers to royalty. Merriam Webster describes 'regal' as of, relating to, or suitable for a king.

The fourth word in today’s game is 'Hasty'. Merriam Webster describes 'hasty' as acting too quickly. It could also mean something fast and typically superficial.

What do you think of this story? Do tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Vinay Agrawal