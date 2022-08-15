Quordle #204 hints and answers for today: Tuesday, August 16

Quordle has crossed its 200 day mark and keeps attracting new players every day. The word-game is a lot like its inspiration, Wordle. Players are required to guess five letter-words. However, it is four times more challenging. Players in Quordle are required to guess four words in nine attempts or less. Depending on the accuracy of the letters entered, the grid changes its tile colors.

If players enter the correct letter, then the tile color changes to green. The tile color changes to yellow if a letter belonging to the word has been entered, but not in the right place. If an inaccurate word has been entered in the grid, then the tile color changes to gray.

Breanna Kelly @itsbkelly







When your go-to first word is the answer 🏼 Daily Quordle 202When your go-to first word is the answer Daily Quordle 2021️⃣5️⃣6️⃣9️⃣When your go-to first word is the answer 🙌🏼 https://t.co/AmqeI6ZiFd

The game also has a "Practice" mode which allows players to practice multiple times. The game will also display all the correct answers after players have exhausted all attempts. Recently, the popular word-game was displaying double-lettered words. More often than not, such words have a Y at the end. While most of the time such words tend to be adjectives, there is a good chance that the words could also be non-adjectives.

beach ‼️ @BUBBLING_BEACH





more stinky words today man Daily Quordle 202more stinky words today man Daily Quordle 2027️⃣6️⃣4️⃣8️⃣more stinky words today man https://t.co/hItKt0Vvha

Sometimes, the game also comprises words that repeat the same letters. There is a chance that some of these words will have at least one vowel. If you are just switching from Wordle, there are chances that you will find Quordle a bit difficult. But with time and practice, the game tends to get easier. Today’s game has one word with repetitive letters.

Quordle #204 hints: Today’s game has one word with a repetitive letter

beach ‼️ @BUBBLING_BEACH





the pursuit of eagles has long passed, only the chase of the albatross matters anymore Daily Quordle 203the pursuit of eagles has long passed, only the chase of the albatross matters anymore Daily Quordle 2033️⃣5️⃣4️⃣6️⃣the pursuit of eagles has long passed, only the chase of the albatross matters anymore https://t.co/QyBIbLjVYP

Hint 1: This word has a repetitive letter and also the consonant Z. The word means to take hold of something suddenly and forcibly.

Hint 2: This word is the past tense for a word which means to start.

Hint 3: This word refers to a fruit which is round, with juicy yellow flesh and downy pinkish-yellow skin.

Hint 4: This word has no repeating letters and includes a vowel. It refers to the feeling of deep anxiety or dread, typically about the human condition or the state of the world in general.

Quordle #204 answers

The first word in today’s game is 'Seize.' It can be especially confusing to guess due to the presence of the letters E and I. People tend to get confused between EI and IE.

The second word in today’s game is 'Began.' Merriam Webster describes the word to mean the first part of an action or go into the first part of a process.

The third word in today’s game is 'Peach,' which refers to a soft, round, slightly furry fruit with sweet yellow flesh and pinky-orange skin. The word also refers to a color. Recently, Quordle also gave a word which referred to a color. It was Azure. Players can now be on the lookout for five-lettered words which are colors.

The fourth word in today’s game is 'Angst.' Cambridge dictionary describes angst as a strong feeling of worry and unhappiness, especially when it comes to personal problems. It also refers to a feeling of extreme anxiety and unhappiness.

Edited by Susrita Das