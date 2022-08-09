Quordle #198 hints and answers for today: Wednesday, August 10

Quordle, the popular word-game, has been around for six months and has gained immense popularity in a short period of time. The creators of the game developed it with the aim of making it reasonably challenging for most word-game enthusiasts. As intended, the game is four-times more difficult than its inspiration, Wordle.

While Wordle requires players to guess a word in five attempts or less, in Quordle, players are required to guess four words in nine attempts or less. The basics of both games, however, remain the same. Players are required to guess a five-letter word and insert it into the grid present on the display.

If the players enter the correct letter in the correct grid, the tile color changes to green. If the tile color changes to yellow, it means the player has entered a letter which belongs to the word. However, it has not been entered in the right box. Finally, if the tile color changes to gray, it means that the player has entered an incorrect letter. These letters can be eliminated from further attempts.

With practice, the game tends to get easier. Player can get help from the "Practice" mode, which Quordle offers. This helps players sharpen their skills and get better at the game. More often than not, the game has repetitive letters, which makes it a little challenging to guess the words correctly.

Quordle #198 hints: Today’s game has one word with repetitive letter and one uncommon word

Hint 1: This word has repetitive letters. It is an adjective and ends with an L and a Y. The word refers to someone who is humble.

Hint 2: This is a relatively easy word as compared to the other words in today’s game. The word refers to the spirit of a dead person that someone believes they can see or feel.

Hint 3: This word means a very large or fiercely burning fire. It has the letter Z in it, which could make it tricky to guess.

Hint 4: This is a challenging word to guess, even though it has the vowels A, O, and U. It refers to a small creek or a secondary watercourse.

Quordle #198 answers

The first word in today’s game is 'Lowly.' The word refers to something which is low in order of importance, value, or esteem, as per the Merriam Webster dictionary. Yesterday’s game had the word 'Dryly' which, again, is an adjective. It would be wise to consider words ending with 'LY' in future games.

The second word in today’s game is 'Ghost,' which refers to the soul of a dead person. According to Dictionary.com, it also means a disembodied spirit imagined, usually as a vague, shadowy or evanescent form, as wandering among or haunting living persons.

The third word in today’s Quordle is 'Blaze,' which refers to a very large or fiercely burning fire. It also means to burn fiercely or brightly.

The last word in today’s game is 'Bayou,' which, according to Merriam Webster, is a creek, secondary watercourse, or minor river that is tributary to another body of water. It also refers to any kind of usually marshy or sluggish body of water.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Susrita Das