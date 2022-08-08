Quordle #197 hints and answers for today: Tuesday, August 9

Popular word-game Quordle has neared its 200-mark anniversary, with the game attracting more users every day. Much like its inspiration, Wordle, the game requires players to guess five letter words. However, as its makers intended it to be, Quordle is four times more challenging. Players in both games are required to guess five-letter words. In Quordle, players have to guess four words in nine attempts or less.

As players keep entering letters in the grids, the colors of the tiles change. If players enter the correct letter in the grids, the tile color changes to green. In case they enter a letter which belongs to the word but has not been entered in the right place, the tile color changes to yellow. If the tile color changes to gray, it means that the letter does not belong to the word at all.

By eliminating all gray-tiled letters, players can get close to guessing more words. Even if players are not able to guess all the words correctly, the game displays them after they have exhausted all attempts.

Quordle also offers a "Practice" mode which allows players to sharpen their skills to get better at the game. Some words in the game will be really simple. However, factors such as repetitive letters or the tense of the word might make the word seem more tricky. Today’s Quordle has three words with repetitive letters.

Quordle #197 hints: Today’s game has three words with repetitive letters and one adjective

Hint 1: This word is an adjective, with an L and Y towards the end. It means to say something in a funny but matter-of-fact way.

Hint 2: This is the only word in today’s game which does not have repetitive letters. It rhymes with 'thank,' and refers to a slap or series of slaps with one's open hand or a flat object.

Hint 3: This word has K at the beginning and also at the end of the word. It means to strike a surface to draw attention.

Hint 4: This word, again, has repetitive letters, with two Es at the end. It refers to a smooth cream of liquidized or crushed fruit or vegetables.

Quordle #197 answers

The first word in today’s game is 'Dryly.' Even though it is used commonly, the presence of two Ys in the word makes it hard to guess. Additionally, it is being used in adjective form. Cambridge Dictionary notes that 'dryly' means to say something in a serious way while trying to be funny at the same time.

The next word in today’s game is 'Spank,' which means to slap with one hand on a flat surface. Merriam Webster defines to spank something as to strike especially on the buttocks with the open hand.

The next word in today’s game is 'Knock.' Collins dictionary notes that when you knock something, you touch or hit it roughly, especially so that it falls or moves. Interestingly, the game recently had the word 'knock' in one of its guesses, and it has been repeated in a short time.

The last word in today’s game is 'Puree,' which, according to Merriam Webster, is a paste or thick liquid suspension usually made from cooked food ground finely.

Edited by Susrita Das