Quordle #192 hints and answers for today: Thursday, August 4

Popular word-game Quordle was launched approximately six months ago, and has since gained immense popularity. Created by Wordle fans, the game is aimed at being more challenging than its inspiration. Quordle is, in fact, four times more challenging than Wordle. Players are required to guess four words in nine attempts or less. The rules, however, are similar to Wordle.

Players are required to enter the words in a grid. If they enter a correct letter, the tile color changes to green. If the player enters a letter which belongs to the word, but has not been entered in the right place, the tile color changes to yellow. If the tile color changes to gray upon entering a letter, that letter is inappropriate and does not belong to the word at all.

With subsequent attempts, players can remove such words, and by the method of elimination, they can try to guess other words accurately. The game also offers a "Practice" mode to players, which will help people get better at the game each time they play it.

Today’s quordle has some uncommon words, and one word with a repetitive letter. If you still have not figured out all the solutions, read on to find out more.

Quordle #192 has one word with a repetitive letter, and some uncommon words

Hint 1: The word begins with an F, and refers to something which happens by luck.

Hint 2: The word begins with a V and is used to make records. It is also used for wallpapers and other covering materials. The word also has Y, which can make guessing it a bit difficult.

Hint 3: This is the only word in today’s quordle which has double letters. Here the word L is repeated in the fourth and the fifth place. The word starts with a Q and means to put an end to something, usually by the use of force.

Hint 4: The word is simpler as compared to the other words in today’s quordle. It means to get hold of something with one’s hands or to reach out to something. It is also the name of a movie franchise starring Liam Neeson.

Quordle #192 answers

The first word in today’s game is 'Fluke,' which refers to a stroke of luck. Merriam Webster also defines it as an accidentally successful stroke at billiards or pool.

The second word in today’s game is 'Vinyl.' It is used to refer to records, especially ones that differ from cassettes or compact discs. The Collins dictionary also defines 'vinyl' as a strong plastic used for making things such as floor coverings and furniture.

The third word in today’s game is 'Quell,' which means to put an end to something, typically by the use of force. It could also mean to subdue something or someone. It also refers to the time when someone suppresses a feeling.

The fourth and final word in today’s game is 'Taken,' and is relatively easy, and is the past participle of the word 'take.' It means when someone lays hold of something with one’s hands.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far