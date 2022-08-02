Quordle #191 hints and answers for today: Wednesday, August 3

The popular word-game Quordle is quickly heading towards the 200-mark, as it continues to gain popularity along the way. Players must correctly guess four words in nine tries or less in this word game, which is four times more difficult than Wordle, its inspiration. However, the basics of both games are the same. Players are required to guess a five-letter word and insert it into the grids provided by the games.

If the player enters the right letter into the grid, the tile-colour changes to green. The tile colour changes to yellow, when players enter a letter which belongs to the word, but has not been entered in the right spot. Lastly, the tile colour changes to gray if the letter does not belong to the word at all.

This way, the players can eliminate the letters in subsequent attempts and try to guess all the words. Even if they can’t, the game displays all the answers after all the attempts are exhausted. The game also offers a practice mode, which allows players to sharpen their word-guessing skills.

Unlike a lot of Quordles in the past few weeks, today’s game has just one word with repetitive letters. If you are still trying to figure out today’s words, you can go through the hints and solutions given below.

Quordle #191 hints: Today's game has one word with repetitive letters

Hint 1: This is probably the only less common word in today’s Quordle, but it is not difficult. The word refers to the top or highest part of something like a wave or a hill. The word often comes up in physics and trigonometry when waves are represented. It is the opposite of a trough.

Hint 2: This word refers to an award. It can be a little difficult to guess due to the presence of Z in the word. It’s synonyms have been used in previous games.

Hint 3: This word has two Es and refers to a contract by which one party conveys land, property, or services to another for a specified time, usually in return for a periodic payment.

Hint 4: This word starts with an M and refers to a period of 30 to 31 days.

Quordle #191 answers

Today’s Quordle is relatively simpler than the previous ones. The first word in today’s game is 'Crest'. It is often used in combination with troughs. Merriam Webster defines a crest as "something which has an upper prominence, edge, or limit, such as a peak." It could also mean the high point of an action or process, especially of one that is rhythmic. A crest also means a showy tuft or process on the head of an animal, especially a bird.

The next word in today’s game is 'Prize'. It’s synonym and meaning 'award' have appeared in previous Quordles. A prize is something which is given as a reward to the winner of a competition or in recognition of an outstanding achievement.

The next word in today’s game is 'Lease', which according to the Cambridge dictionary means "to make a legal agreement by which money is paid in order to use land, a building, a vehicle, or a piece of equipment for an agreed period of time."

The last word in today’s game is 'Month', which refers to a period of 30 days or four weeks. Merriam Webster defines a month as "a measure of time corresponding nearly to the period of the moon's revolution and amounting to approximately 4 weeks, or 30 days, or one twelfth of a year."

