Wordle #417 answer for Wednesday, August 10

Wordle is a game that requires players to solve a new quiz every day. Released online last year, it immediately took over social media with its attractive gameplay.

People didn't just solve the quiz, but also shared their results online, which further attracted more players.

The game eventually became so popular that millions of people started to solve it regularly. Many of them continue to play the game even today and have made it a part of their lifestyle.

On some days, when the puzzle comes up with a particularly challenging word, players often look for assistance online. This article contains hints to help such players.

The solution for Wordle #417 rhymes with "sling"

1) The word begins with the letter C

2) The word contains the letter L

3) The word contains only one vowel

4) The word ends with the letter G

The answer for Wednesday is a fairly common word that rhymes with "sling."

Spoiler: The answer for August 10 is in the following sentence.

The solution for August 10 is "cling."

According to Merriam Webster, cling is "to hold together," "to adhere as if glued firmly," "to hold or hold on tightly or tenaciously," "to have a strong emotional attachment or dependence," and "to remain or linger as if resisting completely spreading or scattering."

Exploring the history of Wordle

Wordle was created by Brooklyn-based engineer Josh Wardle, who created the game for his puzzle-loving wife, Palak Shah.

The couple collaborated to create a prototype for Wordle in 2013 and asked their friends to review it for them. Sadly, the game failed to impress reviewers, with many complaining that it was filled with absurd words that they didn't know of. Additionally, they could solve as many grids as they wanted, making the game boring.

The reviews caused the couple to lose interest in the project and they ended up abandoning it. Wardle then went on to work at Reddit, where he created Button and Place for the platform.

The game was forgotten for almost 10 years before re-entering the couple's life during the COVID-19 lockdown. The pair spent the majority of their free time in quarantine solving quizzes and puzzles. It was then that they decided to revamp their old project and give it a new life.

Shah edited the word list, while Wardle added a one-game per day filter.

The updated game was not only loved by reviewers but also attracted new players and slowly started to gain a community. Looking at the growing numbers, Wardle decided to make the game public.

Wordle's popularity went through the roof after its public release in October 2021. Its fame attracted the New York Times, which bought the game in January 2022.

The New York Times turned Wordle into a board game

Earlier this year, NYT decided to collaborate with Hasbro and create a physical version of the application that can be played among friends at house parties and other events.

The game will come with empty grids, colorful tiles and view-blocking guards.

It is still not clear how many people will be able to play the game together, but they will need a referee who will decide the game and give out clues as required.

The board game will be available for purchase from October, but fans can place their preorders on Amazon, Target and the Hasbro Pulse website for $19.99

