Wordle #423 answer for Tuesday, August 16

Wordle updates with a new challenge every day. The game, which was released late last year, quickly rose to prominence and became a trending sensation in just a few months.

It went viral due to its addictive nature and easy format. Millions of players visited the Wordle website during its peak popularity in January and many have stuck with the game ever since, solving it to this day.

However, the game can prove to be difficult at times and pushes people to look for clues online. This article contains such clues for the upcoming game.

The solution for Wordle #423 rhymes with the word "cruel"

1) The word begins with the letter G

2) The word contains the letter R

3) The word contains two vowels in it

4) The word ends with the letter L

The answer for Tuesday is a fairly uncommon word that rhymes with "cruel."

Spoiler: The answer to the August 16 game is in the following sentence.

The solution for August 16 is "gruel."

According to Merriam Webster, gruel can have three meanings. It can mean "a thin porridge," "punishment" or "something that lacks substance or significance."

What is the story behind Wordle?

Wordle was created by Brooklyn-based software engineer Josh Wardle, who created the game for his wife, Palak Shah. Shah is an avid quiz player and loves games like the crossword.

She and Wardle worked together to come up with a prototype for the game in 2013 and asked their friends to review it, but sadly the game failed to impress them. The reviewers complained that the game was filled with random and absurd entries. Additionally, they could solve as many grids as they wanted, which made it boring.

Looking at the reviews, the pair decided to drop the project and forgot about it for over 10 years. During this time, Wardle went on to work at Reddit and created Button and Place, for the platform.

They finally remembered the game during the COVID-19 quarantine, when they spent the majority of their free time playing quizzes.

The couple decided that they wanted to work on the project and make it better for the players. They modified the game, removed the archaic words, and added a one-game per day limit.

The revised version won hearts and attracted new players every day. Looking at the rising numbers, Wardle released the game to the public in October 2021.

The game's popularity went through the roof after its release and attracted the media mogul New York Times, who bought it for a seven-figure price in January 2022.

Kilordle is the perfect game for a Wordle addict

Full Dissident @hbryant42 Friend texted me yesterday that he nailed “box set:” Wordle, Quordle, Octordle, Sedecordle, duotrigordle and mathle.

But what about 1000-word kilordle? 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 Friend texted me yesterday that he nailed “box set:” Wordle, Quordle, Octordle, Sedecordle, duotrigordle and mathle. But what about 1000-word kilordle? 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔

Kilordle is a variation of the original game that requires players to solve one thousand grids of the puzzle in one game. Users get an equal number of chances, which eases their task to a great extent. The rules for Kilordle are identical to the original game.

Its creator, Jones, wrote in the description:

“Wordle is fun. How about a thousand of them at the same time? How does that feel?”

According to players, Kilordle is fairly easy owing to the sheer number of chances it comes with. However, it takes hours to completely solve it.

The game has a scroll bar on the right side of the game and a countdown in the top right corner for players to keep track of their development.

