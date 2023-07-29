R U Next? Episode 5: Eliminations and first Top 6 global ranking results

On July 28, 2023, R U Next?, HYBE LABELS X BeLift Lab's collaborative girl group survival program, rolled out its fifth episode, which ended with the elimination of three girls. In the episode, the third round, which was titled All Rounder, saw the participants engaging in two missions.

They split into groups to perform songs including LISA's Money, (G)I-DLE's My Bag, and more. While the performances began in episode 3, they wrapped up in episode 5, naturally snowballing into an elimination round. Fans were shocked after the eliminated participants were announced.

R U Next? Episode 5: All three eliminated participants and the top 6 from the global ranking

R U Next?'s third round, All Rounder, included two missions, namely Heel Choreo and Hiphop. The first mission included three performances, which were f(x)'s 4 Walls, Chungha's Dream of You, and Girls Generation's The Boys. The second mission, on the other hand, had covers of (G)I-DLE's My Bag, CL's Tie A Cherry, and LISA's Money.

After all the performances came to an end, the participants' rankings placed nine girls at the bottom, putting them at risk of being eliminated. The three girls who ended up being eliminated from R U Next? were:

Haesul - (G)I-DLE's My Bag Team

Ena - CL's Tie A Cherry Team

Iris - CL's Tie A Cherry Team

The other six contestants who were in the danger zone were Seoyeon, Chanelle, Minju, Moka, Moa, and Ruka.

As the second elimination of R U Next? came to an end, the episode moved on to announce its first global voting results. The first global voting for the show took place between June 23, 2023, and July 5, 2023. Fans of the show were allowed to choose six contestants to vote for per day. The votes were converted into scores and Iroha emerged victorious in first place.

Here are the contestants who bagged the first six positions in the ranking:

1st Place: Iroha

2nd Place: Youngseo

3rd Place: Minju

4th Place: Wonhee

5th Place: Jiwoo

6th Place: Jeemin

As the show continues to gain momentum, fans are eager to know which artists will debut in the industry. After the third round of the show, 18 contestants remain to battle it out in the next round.

The latest episode shed light on what fans can expect in the next installment of the show. The next episode will feature round four, which will be titled, The Specialists. The round will include two kinds of battles; Vocal and Dance.

The Vocal teams will perform Baek Yerin's Across The Universe and Taeyon's Spark, while the Dance teams will perform After School's Bang! and Wonder Girls' Tell Me.

While fans are disappointed by the departure of some of their favorite artists, they are excited to see the remaining individuals perform in the upcoming episodes. The ongoing show aims to debut a new girl group and premiered on June 30, 2023, with 22 contestants.