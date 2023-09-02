R U Next?'s Final Lineup: Meet all the six members of I'LL-IT

On Friday, September 1, R U Next?, the reality survival show organized by BELIFT Lab and JBTC, announced the final lineup of its upcoming K-pop girl group, I'LL-IT (I Will Be It). The show that premiered on June 30, 2023, with 22 contestants has finally been narrowed down to the six best members after seven rounds of assessment.

Given that the show was one of the most popular survival shows this year due to its strict evaluation and intriguing competition concepts, viewers were naturally curious to find out which contestants from the talented lot would make it to the finale. While many fans were upset about certain eliminations that took place through each round, netizens seem to be mostly happy about R U Next?'s final lineup.

All you need to know about the I'LL-IT members: The final line-up of the reality survival show, R U Next?

1) Wonhee

Lee Won-hee, or Wonhee, who bagged the first rank at the reality survival show, R U Next? was born on June 26, 2007. The K-pop idol, nicknamed Lizard or Bruni, is an introvert but can be extremely outgoing with the people closest to her, making her a perfect ambivert. Her role model is the K-pop soloist and K-drama actress IU.

Despite her brief training period, the idol showcased many of her skill sets throughout the show. Additionally, she's the only member who made it to the final lineup without being ranked during the pre-show. For the final round, she performed OH MY GIRLS' SSFWL and BLACKPINK's Shut Down.

After getting placed in the first position, the idol said,

“Actually, I really didn’t dream of this. I feel a little startled, and thank you.”

2) Youngseo

Lee Young-seo, the second-rank holder, was born on November 13, 2005. The former ADOR and SM Entertainment trainee held a pre-show rank of seventh place on R U Next?. However, she moved up the ranks and was placed second. Her role model is the American singer Billie Eilish.

Youngseo initially failed to see herself as a K-pop idol but gained passion during her trainee period and eventually made her debut under I'LL-IT. She performed 2NE1's I DON'T CARE and BLACKPINK's Shut Down for the final round.

“For a long time, I have been earnestly desiring this dream. I can’t believe it has come true," the upcoming idol said.

3) Minju

The next member from the final lineup of R U Next? is Minju, or Park Min-ju. The idol was born on May 11, 2004. She showcased impressive vocal skills during the entirety of the show. Her pre-show ranking of fourth place rose to third place, eventually securing her future debut. Minju was a YG Entertainment trainee, and her role model is DPR IAN.

Minju performed BLACKPINK's Shut Down, Red Velvet Irene, and Seulgi's Monster for the final round. After being announced as a member of I'LL-IT, the contestant said,

“Since middle school, I thought about my debut. Thanks for letting my dreams come true.”

4) Iroha

Iroha, the maknae of the upcoming girl group I'LL-IT, is the fourth member chosen for her debut. The Japanese K-pop idol was born on February 4, 2008. She showcased her unmatched dance skills during her time in R U Next? and was placed fifth by fans for the pre-show. Her role model is (G)I-DLE‘s Jeon Soyeon.

However, her rank went up by one place during the final round after her impressive performances of BLACKPINK's Shut Down, Red Velvet Irene and Seulgi's Monster.

“Thanks to everyone for voting for me and supporting me. I will try harder and become an amazing idol," Iroha said.

5) Moka

Another Japanese member of I'LL-IT's lineup is Moka, or Sakai Moka. The idol was born on October 8, 2004. Moka also demonstrated her strength as a dancer, with a lengthy practice period to back up her skills. She cites Jennie from BLACKPINK as her inspiration. During the final round, Moka performed the songs OH MY GIRLS' SSFWL and BLACKPINK's Shut Down.

After finishing sixth in the pre-show, she finished fifth in the final lineup of R U Next?

"I didn’t know I would be able to debut. Thanks to everyone for supporting me. My family, friends, the staff, I am so thankful to many people," she said in her speech.

6) Yunah

The last member on the R U Next? lineup is Yunah, or Noh Yunah. The idol was born on January 15, 2004. Red Velvet's Seulgi is her role model, and for the final round, she performed BLACKPINK's Shut Down and Red Velvet Irene and Seulgi's Monster.

As the contestant with the longest training period, she was ranked second during the pre-show and finished sixth in the final lineup.

As part of her thank-you speech, Yunah said,

“First off, for five years, I practiced hard and worked hard for my debut. I am finally debuting. I don’t believe it. Thanks to everyone for supporting me.”

As fans celebrate the intriguing and interesting final lineup, they can hardly wait to see them promote together as I'LL-IT and roll out their upcoming debut.