Randon Cintron GoFundMe raises more than $26000 as bicyclist is killed in Newport Beach hit-and-run

Newport Beach Police detained and charged a 36-year-old woman on Tuesday in connection with the hit-and-run incident that killed a bicyclist, Randon Cintron, in Newport Beach along Jamboree Road by Camelback Street.

Reportedly, accused Adriana Bernal was charged after she immediately fled the hit-and-run scene with a second murder that resulted in Randon Cintron's death.

A look into Randon Cintron's death

Orange County reports suggested the crash happened on Sunday at about 8:30 am on Jamboree Road, approximately south of University Drive. The driver of a white vehicle collided with Randon Cintron and then fled the scene. Moreover, the vehicle involved in the crash had a shattered windshield, according to police.

To assist the bicyclist, Randon Cintron, medical help was sent to the location, however, he soon died at the scene.

Police said in a statement:

"The involved vehicle fled the scene without the driver stopping or checking on the welfare of the bicyclist."

Reportedly, Randon Cintron's family and friends have organized a GoFundMe fundraiser to meet the funeral expenses of the deceased. His mother, Marianne Cintron penned down a post on her Facebook account that read:

"Having to share the tragic news of our son Randy’s death. His friends put this together and we are so grateful. Thanks for prayers that things go smoothly from here out. The end here is only the beginning in heaven."

Later, in the nearby Eastbluff area, Bernal was detained by police for allegedly drunk driving on the road. Reportedly, she was imprisoned on bail set at $1 million.

According to court records, Bernal has numerous charges outstanding against her for heroin possession, car theft, and receiving stolen property dating back two years.

However, the hearing was delayed until September 22 at the Harbor Justice Center in Newport Beach because she did not enter a plea during her arraignment on Tuesday in the jail courtroom in Santa Ana.

California records the maximum hit-and-run cases in the country

California has one of the highest rates of hit-and-run accidents in the country. Value Penguin reported that from 2010 to 2019, there were 3,056 deadly hit-and-run accidents in California. Both figures exceed those of any other state.

Additionally, California experienced more deadly hit-and-run cases than any other state, with the exception of the District of Columbia and Arizona at 8.8 for every 10 billion miles driven. A hit-and-run collision could result from a number of different circumstances. It could be due to driving while intoxicated, unfavorable weather conditions, the poor state of the roads, etc.

