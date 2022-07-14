Watch: NYPD releases footage showing serial killer riding a Citi bike after stabbing multiple homeless men

On Tuesday, July 12, 2022, the New York Police Department (NYPD) released a video of a man, suspected of stabbing a homeless man to death, riding a bike down a Manhattan street. He is also the prime suspect in two other instances of sleeping homeless people getting stabbed.

In the video, the suspect can be seen wearing an 'Innocence Project' sweatshirt and neon sneakers. In the case of the other two attacks, the same man wearing the same clothes was seen stabbing vulnerable people sleeping in the open.

At a press conference, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said:

"Video of that incident is not on camera, but we observe a male black approximately 30 years old in a black hooded-sweatshirt with ‘Innocence Project’ written across it, black pants and a gray backpack with bright neon sneakers."

The first incident took place around 3 AM on July 5 when a 34-year-old man was stabbed in the stomach while he was sleeping on a bench in the area of West Street and Christopher Street in the West Village of New York City. He later succumbed to his injuries in a city hospital.

The second incident happened three days after that when a 59-year-old man was stabbed in the area of Madison Avenue and East 49th Street. The third attack came another three days later when the victim was stabbed in the abdomen at around 3:39 AM at a park in the area of 9595 FDR Drive. Police believe that all three attacks are connected.

The last two victims are in a stable condition and are expected to recover from their injuries.

On Tuesday, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said that police have asked the city's Department of Homeless Services to warn homeless people not to sleep out in the open as it makes them vulnerable to such attacks. He told reporters:

"These are senseless acts on defenseless people experiencing homelessness. And somebody knows this person. We need to get this killer off our streets as quickly and as safely as possible."

The suspect was reportedly arrested by New York police early Wednesday, July 13, morning. No further information about the man has been released.

