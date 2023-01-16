"Real crime is that ugly album cover" – All Time Low's "hospital style" bracelet merch leaves the internet divided

All Time Low's announcement of their ninth studio album, Tell me I'm Alive, was met with criticism from fans over official merchandise that featured "hospital-style" bracelets.

The American rock band revealed the follow-up to their 2020 album, Wake Up, Sunshine, on Saturday, January 13, 2023, with the release of the title track.

Tell me I'm Alive also includes the previously released single, Sleepwalking (2021). The studio album is set to release on March 17, 2023.

Many fans were upset with the new merch and promotion for Tell me I'm Alive, finding it distasteful. One user, @taylorsuxs, called out the new album cover, stating:

"Y'all literally get offended by EVERYTHING" – Netizens stand divided over new All Time Low merch

When the four-person band revealed the upcoming album details, many fans did not like the official merchandise bundle, taking to social media to express their criticism.

Despite the complaints, many defended the popular band. They stated that it worked well with the theme of the album and that there was nothing wrong with it. Some pointed out that it was a good bundle deal.

One user, @CullenRost1, rhetorically asked:

"Ummmmm okay? So what's the problem? Someone explain it to me?"

Many were upset with the merch and hilariously spun a pun around it, calling it an "all time low" for the band. They were unhappy with the apparent hospital undertones.

Some even called out the theme and price of the bundle, calling the band "desperate." A few cited the sexual assault allegations against one of the band members as a stronger reason to protest against the band.

Past Controversies

This is not the first time fans have been upset at All Time Low.

Band member Jack Barakat was accused of sexual assault in October 2021. Rumors about Jack grooming a minor spread after a 13-year-old alleged that she was invited to the punk-rock band's tour bus.

Another girl alleged that she was abused in 2011 by a band member.

The alleged victim claimed that she had tried to speak out twice in the past but stayed silent as she was threatened with legal action. Her Twitter account was eventually suspended. All Time Low denied the accusation.

The band is yet to issue a statement following negative feedback related to the merch.

