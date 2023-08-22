Rebel Moon trailer breakdown: 3 key takeaways 

Zack Snyder's return to the mainstream following the revamp of his own DC Extended Universe is anticipated by many fans, making Rebel Moon one of the year's most anticipated pictures. After being offered to Lucas Films as a continuation of George Lucas' Star Wars universe, this science fiction space opera is ready to take over the globe on its own merits.

With an interesting cast, including Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Michiel Huisman, Djimon Hounsou, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, Cleopatra Coleman, Jena Malone, Fra Fee, Ed Skrein, and Anthony Hopkins, among others, Rebel Moon became a fan-favorite even before its trailer or premiere.

The film has finally received a trailer, and it sparks with style and substance. The long trailer manages to introduce all crucial elements and give a glimpse into the colorful and dangerous world crafted by Snyder for the film.

Rebel Moon is set to premiere on Netflix on December 22, 2023.

Rebel Moon trailer gives a glimpse at the carefully handcrafted world from Zack Snyder

1) The setting of an elaborate lore

From the first second of the trailer, it is evident that Snyder is not settling for anything less than the Star Wars grandeur, and much like the universe which inspired the film, this film engages in storytelling and visual world-building from the very start.

Like Dune before it, this film starts with a story and gives a glimpse into the uncanny moon of Veldt, where most of the action takes place. The trailer also craftily introduces Sofia Boutella's Kora, a former member of the Imperium who rallies warriors from across the galaxy to fight against the Imperium.

2) Zack Snyder's touch

Another thing very evident from the trailer is the Man of Steel director's signature touch. From subtle slo-mos to the action zoom-ins and odd camera angles, it seems like the film will pack everything that made Snyder's earlier hits like 300 stand out.

The trailer also reveals that the universe will be very colorful with a lot of light work put into all major fight sequences.

3) A bloodier space odyssey

Fans of Star Wars already know that some of the stylistic elements seen in the teaser of Rebel Moon are loosely inspired by the universe created by George Lucas. But it seems that this film is bloodier, more brutal, and is packed with raw action, something that will be a welcome change to many movie-goers.

Moreover, the sound design also helps in this surge of violence.

Rebel Moon is written by Zack Snyder with Kurt Johnstad and Shay Hatten, based on a story he also created. The film has two parts, which were reportedly shot back-to-back because streaming platforms were not open to a very long film.

The second film in the series is titled Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver, but no release date for the same has been announced. It was originally supposed to be a Netflix original series, but the plans were changed later.

Rebel Moon will premiere on December 22, 2023, on Netflix.