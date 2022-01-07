"We have Covid...shhh": Reddit user shares overseen text message, leaves the internet ablaze

The world is witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases post the holiday season. Amidst fears of new variants, a Reddit user spotted a co-passenger sharing texts where the latter revealed she had COVID.

Reddit user tristydotj shared a picture of the passenger's phone screen. The afflicted was sitting in front of the former. The passenger was in the middle of a conversation with a person named "James."

Tristy posted the image on Reddit where the post received over 78,000 upvotes.

Flight passengers confess to being COVID positive in text

In a disconcerting turn of events, Tristydotj posted the image with the caption:

"Caught this woman sitting in front of me on a plane sending some very alarming texts."

From her appearance in the photograph, the flight passenger seems to be a middle-aged caucasian woman. The text had her confessing to being unvaccinated and COVID-positive. The message read:

"We have COVID… shhh. That’s why we’re returning home a day early, on the plane now.”

The continuation of the conversation was posted in the second image, which read:

"When we got to the hockey game last night you either had to have proof of a vaccine or a negative test. "We had neither, so the guy let me sneak in sharing [nana's] but he made dad go next-(missing text) and get a test. They tested him twice and (missing text) positive."

The post collected over 12,000 comments and has been reposted all over the internet.

Internet furious over the image

The image has garnered a lot of attention and is setting social media ablaze. Many are furious at the passenger for being irresponsible, calling her a "bite hider." The term originates from cult zombie movies where a character withholds the truth of getting bit by a zombie, only to turn and kill others later.

Jose Carbajal @jose__carbajal_ @costcope Earlier today on reddit I saw them referred to as Bite Hiders and Spreadnecks, and honestly, it fits. @costcope Earlier today on reddit I saw them referred to as Bite Hiders and Spreadnecks, and honestly, it fits.

Pj @Pj76346687 @costcope That, right there, is the reason we will never get rid of this virus, or even calm it down!🤬 @costcope That, right there, is the reason we will never get rid of this virus, or even calm it down!🤬

Dr. Sule Ozev @ProfOzev @costcope Let me get this straight. She has covid. She goes to a hockey game which requires proof of negative test. A security guard lets her sneak in. She hops on an airplane the next day. Just great! @costcope Let me get this straight. She has covid. She goes to a hockey game which requires proof of negative test. A security guard lets her sneak in. She hops on an airplane the next day. Just great!

However, many felt the entire image was fabricated for clout and social media attention.

Justin 👁👅 @Lil_Cyclop @costcope Looks photoshopped look at the finger where the word car is. Nice b8 m8 I r8 8/8 @costcope Looks photoshopped look at the finger where the word car is. Nice b8 m8 I r8 8/8

gerri kellman's martini glass @banana_disliker @OleKeeg @geonosisbonds if you look at the top of the screen where it meets the edge of the phone, it clearly looks photoshopped @OleKeeg @geonosisbonds if you look at the top of the screen where it meets the edge of the phone, it clearly looks photoshopped

On another note, many opined that it was rude to take pictures of unaware strangers.

Hang19 @Mr19Nineteen @costcope However …why I think the thing of taking someone’s phone screen is also wired and rude… @costcope However …why I think the thing of taking someone’s phone screen is also wired and rude…

Okla @OklaAutomation @costcope I’m sorry, her and whoever being on a plane while having covid is bad and the fact that you’re an absolute creep is also bad. @costcope I’m sorry, her and whoever being on a plane while having covid is bad and the fact that you’re an absolute creep is also bad.

Nothing is yet known about the identity of the passenger or the destination of the flight. Healthcare professionals are anticipating a rise in COVID cases in light of the Omicron variant's emergence. The World Health Organization (WHO) has already reported over 3 million new cases in the U.S. in the last seven days.

