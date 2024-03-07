Reebok FloatZig 1 sneakers: Everything we know so far

Recently, the announcement of the Reebok Floatzig 1 on March 1, 2024, created a buzz in the sneaker realm. This shoe is designed based on the demands of runners, strategically adding avant-garde to the brand's running shoe collection.

The Floatzig 1 sneaker is crafted with Zig Tech technology, adding a lightweight flair to the sneakers. The engineered mesh vamp covers the sneaker's upper, while the reflective overlays at the midfoot provide support. Moreover, the geometric design of the shoe further contributes to its lightweight feel.

The Reebok Floatzig 1 sneaker will be released on April 4, 2024, with a price tag of $130.

More details on Reebok FloatZig 1 sneakers

Reebok is set to introduce a groundbreaking addition to the running footwear landscape with the upcoming launch of the Reebok Floatzig 1 sneaker. According to the brand's press release, this innovative sneaker is poised to revolutionize the running experience by offering a lightweight build and a responsive, springy feel.

We’re thrilled to introduce the New Shape of Running with FloatZig 1,” says Todd Krinsky, Reebok President and CEO.

“By combining our award-winning Floatride Energy Foam cushioning designed for the elite runner with our unique outsole shape, we created a running shoe that offers premium support and comfort, all while being unique, bold, and stylish."

The Floatzig 1 sneakers are inspired by geometric designs and include Zig Tech technology. This revolutionary method, combined with the strategic use of Floatride Energy Foam midsole technology, helps to reduce weight while retaining peak performance.

The upper of the Reebok Floatzig 1 sneakers showcases an engineered mesh vamp, enhancing flexibility for the wearer. Additionally, a reflective overlay at the midsole offers crucial support to the feet during activity.

This technology extends to the tongue of the shoe as well, where a panel tongue and cover contribute to overall comfort.

For the campaign, the brand includes basketball player Angel Resse, footballer Justin Fields and running influencer Erin Azar. According to the press release, the Floatzig 1 sneakers will hit the market on April 4, 2024. It will retail for $130.