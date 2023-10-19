Reebok Hurrikaze II sneakers: Where to get, price, release date, and more details explored 

Reebok, the American fitness, footwear, and clothing brand, has teased sneaker enthusiasts with images of the two colorways of the Reebok Hurrikaze II, set to be released on October 20.

The Hurrikaze sneakers were formerly called the Kamikaze and have held the position as one of the brand's most iconic hoop shoes. The sneakers have a strong basketball history and are known for being the signature shoes of former NBA All-Star and Seattle Supersonics legend Shawn Kemp.

The renamed and rebranded sneakers still maintain the impressive composition that made its former version legendary. The sneakers also share inspiration from the collegiate March Madness basketball championships.

The two colorways of the Hurrikaze pay allegiance to the Emerald City, the home club of Shawn Kemp. The sneakers will be released at a retail price of 130 US Dollars each on Reebok's online and physical stores.

A closer look at the Reebok Hurrikaze Il colorways

1. The Hurrikaze in dark olive, core black, and crimson mist colorway

A closer look at The Hurrikaze II in dark olive, core black, and crimson mist colorway (Image via Reebok)

The sneaker brand introduced the sneakers on their website as follows:

"The Hurrikaze II return in their OG colorway, paying homage to the great Pacific Northwest. Still eye-catching and high-flying, their signature design is its trademark, along with the leather upper and Hexalite cushioning.”

The shoes are dressed in a colorful zigzag pattern reminiscent of the original design. The toe cap is treated to extra cushioning from the extended rubber outsole and the general hexagonal overlays of the shoes.

A closer look at the sneakers (Image via Reebok)

A lace closure is fitted for extra grip, and the brand's logos are placed on the tongue, the waist, underneath, and inside the shoes. The textile lining and synthetic nubuck upper are the qualities that really sell the shoes.

2. The Hurrikaze II in White, core black, and glen green

Reebok introduces the sneakers on their website as follows:

"The eye-catching Hurrikaze II return in a colorway that's inverted from the QG. And as the Reign Maker's signature shoe still captures the imagination of those hoping to achieve the same dunking prowess. This pair features the synthetic nubuck with leather overlays, ample support, and the same zigzag lines flow across the upper that represent sonic waves."

A closer look at The Hurrikaze II in White, core black, and glen green (Image via Reebok)

This colorway flips the aesthetic of the 1994 colorway, which had a dominant black coloring. This time, the upper paneling is treated to a crisp white background, matching the color of the lace and the majority of the sole unit.

Like its 1994 counterpart, the evergreen hue creates a stark contrast against the white and black colored soles.

A closer look at the upcoming The Hurrikaze II sneaker (Image via Reebok)

History of the Hurrikaze II

Introduced in 1994 as Shawn Kemp's signature hoop shoes, the iconic silhouette was named the Kamikaze. It serves as one of the brand's most iconic basketball shoes.

The shoes were initially termed "Kamikaze"' to reference Shawn Kemp's intimidating style of play on the hardwood. Some also interpreted the name to be associated with World War I in Japan, where pilots would use their aircraft to commit suicide bombing.

In a bid not to serve as a reminder of dark history, the sneakers were appropriately renamed the "Hurrikaze." The sneaker brand released an official statement in 2022 to this effect, stating:

"We have a responsibility to be accountable, learn, and grow as a brand, and although we can't change the past we can most definitely impact change for our future. By making this change, we signal growth sneaker community.''

The two colorways will drop on October 20, 2023. Stay tuned for more updates on the Hurrikaze II sneakers.