The Reebok Pump Vertical “Above The Rim” capsule is all set to mark a noteworthy moment in the annals of sneaker culture. Comprising basketball-inspired gear, the capsule comes hot on the heels of the significant announcement of basketball legends Shaquille O’Neal and Allen Iverson taking leadership roles at Reebok Basketball.

This collection is not just another shoe line. But a nostalgic nod to the 1990s, a golden era in basketball culture, capturing the essence of iconic moments from popular movies like "Above the Rim" and notable wearers like Penny Hardaway.

Drawing inspiration from cinematic moments, the capsule features the Pump Vertical in the striking "Black/White" color scheme synonymous with Marlon Wayans' character, Bugaloo, from the 1994 film.

The much-anticipated release is set for October 27th, 2023, with the Pump Vertical priced at $160. Those keen on owning a piece of this iconic collection should stay updated with Reebok's official platforms.

Reebok Pump Vertical “Above The Rim” (Image via Twitter/@Reebokjp)

The Reebok Pump Vertical “Above The Rim” capsule boasts a sleek "Black/White" color scheme, reminiscent of the pair sported in the iconic 1994 film. This classic duo of shades offers a timeless and versatile look, ensuring the shoes are as fashionable off the court as they are functional on them.

Synthetic Nubuck overlays

The shoes are adorned with jet-black synthetic nubuck overlays, giving them a premium and refined appearance. This choice of material ensures both aesthetics and durability, adding longevity to the style.

Crisp white accents

Complementing the dominant black hue are crisp white hits, particularly evident within the mid-foot region.

Overview of Reebok Pump Vertical “Above The Rim” (Image via Twitter/@Reebokjp)

These subtle yet impactful contrasts add depth and dimension to the overall design.

Classic ATR branding

A nod to its roots, the silhouette features the iconic ATR embroidered branding, prominently positioned on the heel and tongue. This detailing not only adds authenticity but also invokes a sense of nostalgia among long-time fans of the brand.

Vintage pump technology

One of the standout features of the Reebok Pump Vertical “Above The Rim” capsule is the tongue's vintage Pump technology. This innovative feature, a defining trait of the Reebok Pump series, ensures a custom fit, enhancing comfort and performance.

Close look at Reebok Pump Vertical “Above The Rim” (Image via Twitter/@Reebokjp)

The Reebok Pump Vertical “Above The Rim” capsule is more than just a collection; it's a tribute to basketball's golden era and the brand's enduring legacy.

A Glimpse into Reebok's storied past

Reebok, started in 1958, has been a big name in sports shoes and clothes. Over the years, they've made cool new designs and worked with other big names. One of their famous shoes from the late '80s is the Reebok Pump. It was super popular and showed how creative they were.

Seamlessly blending historic moments with contemporary design elements, this release promises to be a favorite among both vintage sneaker lovers and new enthusiasts.

As the release date approaches, the anticipation is high, ensuring that Reebok's rich tradition continues to thrive in the world of basketball and sneaker culture.