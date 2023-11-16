Reebok x Dime Club C BULC sneaker pack: Where to get, release date, price and more details explored

The Reebok x Dime Club C BULC sneaker pack marks another impressive collaboration between two prominent names in the sneaker world. Dime, a Canadian skateboarding brand, has partnered with Reebok, a renowned global sportswear brand, to create a fresh collection that includes the Club C Revenge and the Club C BULC.

This latest release showcases two colorways of the Club C Revenge: “Astro Dust” and “Light Sand.” These sneakers stand out with their all-suede construction, promising both style and breathability.

Dime's characteristic gold metallic logo on the sides and debossed on the heels give an elegant touch to the design. The attention to detail extends to the laces, tongue, footbed, and outsole, which are all in a tonal color that matches the primary color of the shoe.

In contrast, Club C BULC takes a different approach. It features a striking metallic upper, setting it apart from the more neutral colorways of the Revenge.

The contemporary beige laces on the BULC pay homage to the simplicity of the Revenge's design. Both pairs draw inspiration from the Y2K era, reflecting a blend of retro and contemporary aesthetics.

The Reebok x Dime Club C BULC sneaker pack will be available for purchase at a retail price of $120 for the Club C BULC and $130 for the Club C Revenge. These sneakers will be released on November 18 at Dime’s Montreal flagship store and online.

A wider global release through Reebok is scheduled for November 25, making these sneakers accessible to a broader audience.

1) Club C Revenge: “Astro Dust” and “Light Sand”

The Club C Revenge sneakers in “Astro Dust” and “Light Sand” speak of the finest craftsmanship of Reebok and Dime. The suede material provides a luxurious feel and ensures durability and breathability.

Reebok x Dime Club C BULC sneaker pack (Image via Reebok)

The tonal design approach, where every element of the shoe complements the primary color, creates a cohesive and stylish look. The gold metallic branding is a subtle yet impactful addition, showcasing attention to detail and quality.

2) Club C BULC: Metallic Upper

The metallic top of the Club C BULC sets it apart, providing a striking and contemporary appeal. This design option deviates from the Revenge's neutral tones, demonstrating the collection's adaptability.

The beige laces are a thoughtful nod to the Revenge’s simpler aesthetic, maintaining a connection between the different styles within the pack. This shoe, inspired by the Y2K era, combines nostalgia with modern design elements.

Reebok x Dime Club C BULC sneaker pack (Image via Reebok)

The Reebok x Dime Club C BULC sneaker pack is a remarkable collaboration that merges the worlds of skateboarding and classic sneaker design. With the Club C Revenge and Club C BULC models, this collection offers variety in style, color, and texture, catering to diverse preferences.

The attention to detail, quality materials, and unique design choices make these sneakers a must-have for those who appreciate the fusion of skate culture and fashion.

Available on November 18 at Dime’s Montreal store and globally on November 25 through Reebok, this sneaker pack is set to be a coveted addition to any sneaker collection.