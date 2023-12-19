Reebok x MARKET Club C 85/Classic Leather Pump sneakers: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored

The Reebok x MARKET Club C 85/Classic Leather Pump sneakers represent a significant milestone in the world of footwear. Reebok, a prominent figure in sports and lifestyle, has partnered with the innovative and trendsetting MARKET label led by Mike Cherman.

Both brands have a history of successful collaborations, and MARKET has showcased its versatility with recent collections like the Pokémon-themed line, demonstrating their ability to merge pop culture with fashion.

This collaboration breathes new life into two iconic Reebok designs: the Club C 85 Pump and the Classic Leather Pump. These classic styles have been reimagined through a contemporary lens, blending heritage with modernity.

Drawing inspiration from Reebok's extensive archives and MARKET's forward-thinking design ethos, the result is a collection that pays homage to the past while charting a new path in sneaker design.

For those eager to own these exclusive designs, the Club C 85 Pump is priced at $120, and the Classic Leather Pump at $130.

The initial release will be on the MARKET website on December 19, 2023, at 10 am PT, followed by a global release by Reebok on January 5, 2024.

The Reebok x MARKET Club C 85/Classic Leather Pump sneakers showcase innovative design and craftsmanship. Their striking and tactile upper combines various textiles, available in four distinct colors: Black, White, Army Green, and a Burgundy/Gold combination.

This design not only makes a bold fashion statement but also ensures comfort and durability. The EVA midsole provides cushioning and support, ideal for everyday wear, while the rubber outsole offers reliable traction, combining style with practicality.

These sneakers feature the iconic PUMP technology at the tongue, allowing for a customizable fit and adding a functional aspect to the footwear.

Reebok x MARKET Club C 85/Classic Leather Pump (Image via Reebok)

The strategically placed branding details at the base and heel counter add sophistication and recognition to these standout pieces.

The collaboration between Reebok and MARKET stems from a shared passion for innovation and a desire to push the boundaries of sneaker design.

Reebok x MARKET Club C 85/Classic Leather Pump (Image via Reebok)

Reebok's history is steeped in creating groundbreaking footwear for athletes and fashion enthusiasts, while MARKET, under Mike Cherman's creative leadership, has gained recognition for turning everyday items into unique fashion statements.

This partnership is a result of mutual appreciation for each other's legacy and a common vision for the future of footwear. By merging Reebok's heritage in sports and lifestyle with MARKET's cutting-edge design approach, this collaboration sets a new standard in sneaker culture.

Reebok x MARKET Club C 85/Classic Leather Pump (Image via Reebok)

The Reebok x MARKET Club C 85/Classic Leather Pump sneakers symbolize the evolving landscape of sneaker culture, blending heritage, innovation, and style. They appeal to both long-time sneaker enthusiasts and newcomers to the scene.

Initially available on the MARKET website and later through a global release by Reebok, these sneakers are a statement piece that reflect the wearer's appreciation for quality, design, and history.

As we eagerly anticipate their release, it's clear that these sneakers are destined to become coveted additions to many collections.