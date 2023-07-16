Reptile Royalty release date, air time, and plot

Reptile Royalty, the upcoming reality series set to premiere on Roku, is far from a typical reality show, as it offers viewers a unique and immersive experience of the world of reptiles, showcasing the daily adventures and challenges faced by Jay Brewer and his team at the Reptile Zoo.

The show, which is scheduled to air on Friday, July 21 at 7 am ET on Roku, takes audiences behind the scenes, providing an all-access pass to the famous zoo, where over 600 rare and exotic reptiles are cared for.

Mixing education, entertainment, and jaw-dropping encounters, Reptile Royalty offers a captivating look into the lives of these fascinating creatures and the dedicated individuals who care for them. From feeding and handling to breeding and conservation efforts, viewers will get to witness the diverse range of activities involved in running a world-renowned reptile facility.

Reptile Royalty is an unscripted reality series that spotlights the largest reptile zoo

Over the past 30 years, Jay Brewer has built a reptile empire. Between launching the internet's first reptile-adjacent e-commerce website and running Fountain Valley's Reptile Zoo, Brewer has been able to gain millions of followers across social media. Now, the digital media sensation is getting his own television show in the form of Reptile Royalty, an unscripted series set to release this week.

The official synopsis of Reptile Royalty reads,

"Running the world-renowned Reptile Zoo in Fountain Valley, California is a never-ending adventure for social media sensation Jay Brewer and his team."

It further states,

"Encounter one scale-covered tale after the next, as Brewer cares for over 600 of the rarest and exotic reptiles on Earth alongside his daughters and fearless fellow animal lovers. Get an all-access pass to the famous zoo, jam-packed with laugh-out-loud adventure and unavoidable chaos."

Reptile Royalty, a name inspired by the popular Netflix show, Tiger King, offers a different tone and experience for viewers. Instead of relying on true-crime undertones, the show offers more of an unscripted reality series than a documentary.

Further, it promises to take viewers on a wild adventure through the fascinating world of reptiles, showcasing the daily challenges faced by Jay Brewer and his team at the largest Reptile Zoo.

The cast of the comprises Jay Brewer and his daughters Laura, Juliette, and Andrea. Viewers can also expect special guest appearances and some features by his staff of about 20 members.

Who is Jay Brewer? Owner of the Reptile Zoo is also an internet sensation

Jay Brewer, the founder, and owner of the Reptile Zoo in Fountain Valley, has created a digital media empire through the passion he brings to his work. With 6.7 million followers on social media, he has become a sensation, and his upcoming television show is set to take his fame to new heights.

In an interview with the LA Times on February 4, 2023, Jay shared details about his zoo, which will be featured in the show,

"Honestly, we have an amazing amount of types of animals for such a small place. But we don't have lions and tigers and bears, things that take huge space. Reptiles, especially snakes, don't require a lot of space. Most reptiles feel comfortable in a smaller enclosure with the ability to hide and feel safe. As long as they get their food and everything they need, they're content."

The Reptile Zoo in Fountain Valley, also known as Prehistoric Pets, is a hidden gem for animal enthusiasts. It has attracted the attention of Roku, which is launching a six-episode reality series titled Reptile Royalty, set to release on July 21, 2023, at 7 am ET.