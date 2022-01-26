Randy Orton reveals the reason behind his real-life obsession with reptiles

Randy Orton recently opened up about his obsession with reptiles in real life.

The WWE superstar looked back on his younger days backstage in the company. At the time, he was fascinated by Jake 'The Snake' Roberts, which fuelled his fascination for reptiles.

Speaking on the topic during his latest appearance on The Ringer Wrestling Show, he said:

"I remember keeping an eye on that large boa constrictor crawling around the empty shower stall they had it in. Jake's snake would be on the road with him crawling around, and I would just be in awe watching it. I grew up having a fascination with reptiles because of that. It has nothing to do with the fact that I'm called The Viper now."

Randy Orton further revealed that he had a python as his pet in high school:

"When I grew up, I had an 11 foot burmese python as a senior in high school as a pet in my room. My mom was super cool. I would feed it rabbits. I would go to the pet store. They would have a batch of rabbits, maybe one was born without an eye, they would sell it to me half price, and I would throw it in the snake cage. What a weird kid right?" (H/T WrestlingNews)

Randy Orton's current run on WWE RAW

Randy Orton has been one of the best performers on WWE RAW for the last couple of years. His association with Riddle allowed both superstars to get over with the crowd as the biggest babyfaces in the company today.

RK-Bro enjoyed a successful run as the RAW Tag Team Champions until recently, when they lost their titles to the Alpha Academy. The two tag teams are currently involved in a championship feud on the red brand.

Most recently, RK-Bro and Alpha Academy competed in the first level of an "Academic Challenge'. Following their Spelling Bee contest, Randy Orton and Chad Gable locked horns in an epic singles match on the show.

RK-Bro now have a big advantage and will look to capitalize on their lead in order to get a much-awaited title rematch against the Alpha Academy.

