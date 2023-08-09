Reservation Dogs season 3 episode 3, titled Deer Lady, was released on FX and simultaneously on Hulu on Wednesday, August 9. It was directed by Danis Goulet and written by Sterlin Harjo.

This episode of Reservation Dogs saw the introduction of a mysterious character dubbed as the 'Deer Lady.' It was believed that she had hooved feed and killed evil men but viewers get to know that she's just a regular woman. She had been tortured for her ethnicity when she was a little girl and wanted revenge against the man who had done her wrong.

Reservation Dogs season 3 episode 3 recap: Why was Bear scared of the new character?

Since Bear was stranded on his way to Okern from California in the previous episode, viewers were expecting to see his story continue. However, the episode began with the introduction of a mysterious woman.

She was seen driving across barren roads and then stopping at a restroom. She then cleaned something that looked like an animal horn. There were even small flashes of a dark forest which suggested that something traumatizing happened when this woman was young.

After this, she went to a diner and ordered two whole pies, one cherry and one apple. Suddenly, Bear entered the diner to charge his phone, in order to call his mother. The two characters locked eyes and Bear was visibly terrified of the woman. There was an urban legend about a 'Deer Lady,' a woman who had hooved feet.

This woman apparently killed men who had wronged in their lives. However, this woman was no mythical creature. She was in fact a Native American woman with a greusome past. She was a victim of the Catholic school system that existed in the 19th and 20th centuries. Her tragic childhood story was finally shown and the viewers learned how she escaped from the torturous school when she was a little girl.

After years, she had returned for vengeance. One particular man was responsible for bringing all the children to the school and the woman was hell-bent on taking his life. The woman then spoke to Bear and his fear mellowed she offered to drive him to his home. However, on their way, she had to make one final stop.

This particular stop was probably the residence of the man she was after. The woman had lived by only mantra:

"Remember they can’t stop you from smiling!"

She had lived by this saying all her life and even encouraged Bear to follow it.

Reservation Dogs synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of Reservation Dogs reads as:

"Following the exploits of four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma who steal, rob and save in order to get to the exotic, mysterious and faraway land of California."

It further continues:

"To succeed, they will have to save enough money, outmaneuver the methheads at the junkyard on the edge of town and survive a turf war against a much tougher rival gang. This first-of-its-kind creative team tells a story that resonates with them and their lived experiences -- and invites audiences into a surprisingly familiar and funny world."

Reservation Dogs stars Devery Jacobs as Elora Danan Postoak, D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai as Bear Smallhill, Lane Factor as Chester "Cheese" Williams, and Paulina Alexis as Wilhelmina "Willie Jack" Jacqueline Sampson.

The show is created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi.