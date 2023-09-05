Reservation Dogs season 3 episode 7 release date, air time, plot, and more details

Reservation Dogs season 3 episode 7 is expected to premiere on Hulu on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at 12 am ET (tentative time). The show focuses on the lives of four indigenous teenagers in Oklahoma trying to move from the rural suburbs to California. They indulge in a number of criminal activities while also fighting with each other.

The first two seasons of the show have received critical acclaim, and the current season continues to garner significant viewership. Devery Jacobs leads the cast, along with various others who play key supporting characters. The series is helmed by noted filmmakers Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi.

Reservation Dogs season 3 episode 7 release date and timings for different time zones

Hulu is expected to drop the upcoming seventh episode of Reservation Dogs season 3 as per its standard release time, which is 12 am ET/9 pm PT. But the timings will vary according to the different time zones around the world. Check out the various release timings as per various countries below:

United Kingdom: 5 am BST on September 6, 2023

South Korea: 1 pm KST on September 6, 2023

India: 9.30 am IST on September 6, 2023

Brazil: 1 am BRT on September 6, 2023

Australia: 2 pm AEST on September 6, 2023

Japan: 1 pm JST on September 6, 2023

What to expect from Reservation Dogs season 3 episode 7? Recap and plot details

The upcoming episode of Reservation Dogs season 7, titled Wahoo!, will focus on Rita, who gets a surprise visit from one of her old friends. Apart from that, not many other details about the plot are known at this point.

Episode 6, titled Frankfurter Sandwich, depicted Cheese playing virtual reality zombie video games. The others are extremely annoyed and frustrated with Cheese's video game obsession. Irene then tried to get Bucky, Big, and Brownie to help her get Cheese out of his room.

The episode extensively focused on Cheese and gave viewers more insights into his character. Viewers can expect the upcoming episodes to be more dramatic as the current season heads towards its conclusion.

More details about Reservation Dogs plot and cast

The drama series explores the lives of a group of teenagers who dream of moving away from the mundane suburbs of Oklahoma to the beautiful and modern California. Check out Rotten Tomatoes' synopsis of the show:

''Following the exploits of four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma who steal, rob and save in order to get to the exotic, mysterious and faraway land of California.''

The description further states,

''To succeed, they will have to save enough money, outmaneuver the methheads at the junkyard on the edge of town and survive a turf war against a much tougher rival gang. This first-of-its-kind creative team tells a story that resonates with them and their lived experiences -- and invites audiences into a surprisingly familiar and funny world.''

The show stars Devery Jacobs as one of the main characters, named Elora Danan Postoak. Other cast members include Lane Factor, Paulina Alexis, D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Zahn McClarnon, Sarah Podemski, and many more.

Viewers can stream the latest episode of Reservation Dogs season 3 on Hulu on Wednesday, September 6, 2023.