Resident Alien Season 1 soundtrack: The definitive guide to all songs in the series

Chris Sheridan’s sci-fi comedy-drama Resident Alien was released on Jan. 27, 2021, and gradually, the popularity of the series skyrocketed. It stars Alan Tudyk (as the titular alien) and many brilliant and widely acclaimed actors, including Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, and more.

The series is noted to be a slow burner, but once one gets the hang of Tudyk’s comedic prowess, it ignites into a hilarious masterpiece, leaving audiences roaring with laughter and craving for more. Befitting its comedy and sci-fi essence, the series also features a meticulously curated soundtrack that seamlessly blends with each moment, enhancing the overall experience.

Every song in Resident Alien Season 1

Episode 1: Pilot

Bilgewater by Brown Bird

Feelin' Alright by Joe Cocker

Whatever It Takes by The James Hunter Six

Starships by Nicki Minaj

Amazing Grace (feat. Corey Reynolds & Elizabeth Bowen) by Resident Alien Cast

Ride On by C. S. Armstrong

Trouble by The New Respects

Bong Bong by Law & Order

Better Man by Black River Delta

Why Don't You Love Me by The Dahls

Episode 2: Homesick

Out The WindoW by Violent Femmes

Alive by Warbly Jets

Tiny Bubbles by Don Ho

In the River by Raye Zaragoza

Tired Bones by Roy Lee Jones

Every Day, Every Night by The Swing

Goodbye Cruel World at Last by Danny Wilde

Passed You By by Chicano Batman

Bushwick Avenue by Raye Zaragoza

Episode 3: Secrets

Haunted by Shawn James

Seabird by Alessi Brothers

Got Your Money (feat. Kelis) by Ol' Dirty Bastard

Yuck-Sue-Yaach by Snotty Nose Rez Kids

Change On The Rise by Avi Kaplan

SCTM On A Miller by ReauBeau

Nobody Gotta Know by Cary Morin

Treat Me Right by Rivherside

Boy Blues by Boo Boo Davis

Episode 4: Birds of a Feather

Where Everybody Knows Your Name (Cheers Theme) by Gary Portnoy

We've Been Found by Samantha Crain

It's Too Soon to Say Goodbye by Terri Hollowell

Boujee Natives by Snotty Nose Rez Kids

NDN Kars by Keith Secola

Calling All Dancers by DJ Shub

Feet Get Me out of Here by Bobby sykes

I'm Your Brother by 5 Alarm Music

Blue Delta Home by Cary Morin

Episode 5: Love Language

Castle In The Sky by Bob Kelly

Midnight Mojo by Craig Erickson

We Are All Together Now by AM

Smooth Operator by Sarah Vaughan

Nature Boy by Nat "King" Cole

Cocoon by Luíza Boê

If by Kat Edmonson

Nature Boy by Resident Alien Cast, Elvy

American Dream by Raye Zaragoza

Cash or Check by Extreme Music

Episode 6: Sexy Beast

Criminal by 3 One Oh

Can't Smile Without You by Barry Manilow

At Da´ Crossroads by Billy Jones

Here Comes The Heat by Afika Nx

Call Before You Come by Tangled Eye

Sometimes by Milton

Right On by Them Vibes, Maggie Rose

Let the Good Times Roll by JD McPherso

Episode 7: The Green Glow

Heavy by Carl Anderson

Life To Fix by The Record Company

5th Avenue by Production Music Library

Cool Daddy Charm by Production Music Library

Three Forevers by Juanita Jordan

Episode 8: End of the World As We Know It

Helplessness Blues by Fleet Foxes

Ghosts Embodied by Nahko And Medicine For The People

Set Me Free by Joy Oladokun

How Have I Lived by Neal Francis

Les Rues de Paris by Jacky Delance, Jacques Ferchit

In Paris And In Love by 5 Alarm Music

March of Flames by Whissell

Episode 9: Welcome Aliens

No Aloha by The Breeders

The Wind Beneath My Wings by Resident Alien Cast

Starman by David Bowie

Heavy by Ocha la Rocha

Long Road Ahead by C.S. Armstrong

The Future Is Ours by Production Music Library

Cyborg Chart by Production Music Library

All is Fine by Johanna Samuels

Close to You by Hummingbird Hotel

Episode 10: Heroes of Patience

Sharing The Night Together by Dr. Hook

High Tide for One by Johanna Samuels

Breathless by Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

O-o-h Child by The Five Stairsteps

Runaway by Aaliya

Little French Sweetheart by Johnny Roberts And The Dixie Boys

Red Candy Hearts by Production Music Library

Our Town by Iris DeMent

I Wanna Be Bad by Foxxi

Resident Alien Season 1 plot summary

Resident Alien Season 1 is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes at 94 %. Here’s how the website describes the series:

An alien crashes on Earth and hides in a remote Colorado mountain town. After assuming the identity of the town doctor, Harry Vanderspeigle, his nefarious mission to kill all humans is threatened when he realizes one of the townspeople, a 9-year-old boy, can see his true alien form.

It continues:

Harry starts off living a simple life, but things get a bit rocky when he's roped into solving a local murder and realizes he needs to assimilate into his new world and slowly begins to wrestle with the moral dilemma of his secret mission on Earth.

Where to watch Resident Alien Season 1

While fans in the U.S. can enjoy Resident Alien Season 1 on Hulu, Peacock, and Prime Video, fans globally can watch the series on Netflix and YouTube TV. The sci-fi comedy-drama goodness is also available on fuboTV and Apple TV.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Resident Alien as 2024 progress.

Say goodbye to a fan-favorite show HERE