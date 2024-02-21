Resident Alien Season 1 soundtrack: The definitive guide to all songs in the series

Chris Sheridan’s sci-fi comedy-drama Resident Alien was released on Jan. 27, 2021, and gradually, the popularity of the series skyrocketed. It stars Alan Tudyk (as the titular alien) and many brilliant and widely acclaimed actors, including Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, and more.
The series is noted to be a slow burner, but once one gets the hang of Tudyk’s comedic prowess, it ignites into a hilarious masterpiece, leaving audiences roaring with laughter and craving for more. Befitting its comedy and sci-fi essence, the series also features a meticulously curated soundtrack that seamlessly blends with each moment, enhancing the overall experience.
Every song in Resident Alien Season 1
Episode 1: Pilot
- Bilgewater by Brown Bird
- Feelin' Alright by Joe Cocker
- Whatever It Takes by The James Hunter Six
- Starships by Nicki Minaj
- Amazing Grace (feat. Corey Reynolds & Elizabeth Bowen) by Resident Alien Cast
- Ride On by C. S. Armstrong
- Trouble by The New Respects
- Bong Bong by Law & Order
- Better Man by Black River Delta
- Why Don't You Love Me by The Dahls
Episode 2: Homesick
- Out The WindoW by Violent Femmes
- Alive by Warbly Jets
- Tiny Bubbles by Don Ho
- In the River by Raye Zaragoza
- Tired Bones by Roy Lee Jones
- Every Day, Every Night by The Swing
- Goodbye Cruel World at Last by Danny Wilde
- Passed You By by Chicano Batman
- Bushwick Avenue by Raye Zaragoza
Episode 3: Secrets
- Haunted by Shawn James
- Seabird by Alessi Brothers
- Got Your Money (feat. Kelis) by Ol' Dirty Bastard
- Yuck-Sue-Yaach by Snotty Nose Rez Kids
- Change On The Rise by Avi Kaplan
- SCTM On A Miller by ReauBeau
- Nobody Gotta Know by Cary Morin
- Treat Me Right by Rivherside
- Boy Blues by Boo Boo Davis
Episode 4: Birds of a Feather
- Where Everybody Knows Your Name (Cheers Theme) by Gary Portnoy
- We've Been Found by Samantha Crain
- It's Too Soon to Say Goodbye by Terri Hollowell
- Boujee Natives by Snotty Nose Rez Kids
- NDN Kars by Keith Secola
- Calling All Dancers by DJ Shub
- Feet Get Me out of Here by Bobby sykes
- I'm Your Brother by 5 Alarm Music
- Blue Delta Home by Cary Morin
Episode 5: Love Language
- Castle In The Sky by Bob Kelly
- Midnight Mojo by Craig Erickson
- We Are All Together Now by AM
- Smooth Operator by Sarah Vaughan
- Nature Boy by Nat "King" Cole
- Cocoon by Luíza Boê
- If by Kat Edmonson
- Nature Boy by Resident Alien Cast, Elvy
- American Dream by Raye Zaragoza
- Cash or Check by Extreme Music
Episode 6: Sexy Beast
- Criminal by 3 One Oh
- Can't Smile Without You by Barry Manilow
- At Da´ Crossroads by Billy Jones
- Here Comes The Heat by Afika Nx
- Call Before You Come by Tangled Eye
- Sometimes by Milton
- Right On by Them Vibes, Maggie Rose
- Let the Good Times Roll by JD McPherso
Episode 7: The Green Glow
- Heavy by Carl Anderson
- Life To Fix by The Record Company
- 5th Avenue by Production Music Library
- Cool Daddy Charm by Production Music Library
- Three Forevers by Juanita Jordan
Episode 8: End of the World As We Know It
- Helplessness Blues by Fleet Foxes
- Ghosts Embodied by Nahko And Medicine For The People
- Set Me Free by Joy Oladokun
- How Have I Lived by Neal Francis
- Les Rues de Paris by Jacky Delance, Jacques Ferchit
- In Paris And In Love by 5 Alarm Music
- March of Flames by Whissell
Episode 9: Welcome Aliens
- No Aloha by The Breeders
- The Wind Beneath My Wings by Resident Alien Cast
- Starman by David Bowie
- Heavy by Ocha la Rocha
- Long Road Ahead by C.S. Armstrong
- The Future Is Ours by Production Music Library
- Cyborg Chart by Production Music Library
- All is Fine by Johanna Samuels
- Close to You by Hummingbird Hotel
Episode 10: Heroes of Patience
- Sharing The Night Together by Dr. Hook
- High Tide for One by Johanna Samuels
- Breathless by Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
- O-o-h Child by The Five Stairsteps
- Runaway by Aaliya
- Little French Sweetheart by Johnny Roberts And The Dixie Boys
- Red Candy Hearts by Production Music Library
- Our Town by Iris DeMent
- I Wanna Be Bad by Foxxi
Resident Alien Season 1 plot summary
Resident Alien Season 1 is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes at 94 %. Here’s how the website describes the series:
An alien crashes on Earth and hides in a remote Colorado mountain town. After assuming the identity of the town doctor, Harry Vanderspeigle, his nefarious mission to kill all humans is threatened when he realizes one of the townspeople, a 9-year-old boy, can see his true alien form.
It continues:
Harry starts off living a simple life, but things get a bit rocky when he's roped into solving a local murder and realizes he needs to assimilate into his new world and slowly begins to wrestle with the moral dilemma of his secret mission on Earth.
Where to watch Resident Alien Season 1
While fans in the U.S. can enjoy Resident Alien Season 1 on Hulu, Peacock, and Prime Video, fans globally can watch the series on Netflix and YouTube TV. The sci-fi comedy-drama goodness is also available on fuboTV and Apple TV.
Stay tuned for more news and updates on Resident Alien as 2024 progress.
Say goodbye to a fan-favorite show HERE