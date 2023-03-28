Return To Amish season 7 episode 3 release date, time and plot

The third episode of Return to Amish season 7 will premiere on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at 10 pm ET on TLC. In addition to this network channel, fans can watch episodes of Return to Amish season 7 on Peacock, Vudu, Discovery+, and Fubo TV.

Many familiar faces became apparent as the season progressed, including Sabrina Burkholder, Rosanna Miller, Jeremiah Raber, Carmela Raber, and Johnny Detweiler.

Aside from that, Fanny Schmucker, Daniel Miller, and Kenneth Detweiler were also spotted at the season premiere. The upcoming episode will feature Jethro making amends to Sabrina.

Kenneth will also demonstrate some basketball moves while testing her skills. A further description of the episode can be found here. The third episode is titled “Fannie, Are You OK?”

The episode features Rosanna's older brother learning about her sleeping arrangements. In addition to Jethro, Sabrina, and Kenneth, Fannie will also get involved in more drama during her trip to Florida.

The synopsis for the third episode of Return to Amish season 7 reads:

“Jethro comes back to make amends with Sabrina; Kenneth tests his basketball skills; Rosanna's older brother learns about her sleeping arrangements; facing being shunned, Fannie flees to Florida only to be dropped in the middle of more drama.”

Additionally, more information was released prior to the release of the episode, which included some clips on Instagram that showed what fans can expect from the episode.

As Fannie spoke about the "Old Older Amish", she highlighted how strict the rules are within the community. She later talked about her fiance and her old life as well as her journey.

Sharing her conversation with her fiance, she mentioned how her secret cell phone should not have been present in the community. Her fiance also asked about her secret cell phone and wanted it, and she shared how her trust was broken and how she is doubtful about marrying him. She also described the church's process for getting forgiveness.

Here's what happened in season 7 episode 2 of Return to Amish

The second episode of the series, "Daniel, My Brother," opened with Rosanna, Johnny’s eagerness to leave, and then reminded him to snap out of this. Since she was trying to decide whether she wanted to be English or Amish, she needed some time.

According to her, she thinks that Sarasota is the right place for her. In response, he mentions that he will do his best to make it happen. In the meantime, Daniel also arrives in Sarasota, making Johnny happy. Jeremiah noticed the vest Johnny was carrying which was from the Amish community.

In the Amish community, the vest symbolizes power and money. Daniel also recounts how his father founded this community and is a bishop. It doesn't matter that he doesn't get invited, Jeremiah likes him nonetheless. Now, he doesn't seem to care that much.

In the previous episode's synopsis, it is mentioned that:

“Johnny panics when he goes to an English nightclub for the first time, and Jeremiah and Carmela help Sabrina with a medical scare. Daniel makes a date with an English girl, and Kenneth arrives in Florida to pursue his dreams of playing basketball.”

Tune into TLC to watch Return to Amish season 7's latest episode on Tuesday, March 28, 2023,.

