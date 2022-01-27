21-year-old hiker Richard Jacobson falls to death while talking photo on Arizona mountain

Hiking enthusiast Richard Jacobson recently fell to his death during one of his expeditions. The 21-year-old was at Flatiron Peak in the Superstition Mountains when the horrifying incident took place. His body was reportedly found 700 feet away from where he initially fell.

The mountains are located at the Lost Dutchman State Park, east of Arizona, Pheonix. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office confirmed his death. Police officers received a call around 12:45am from a friend requesting help.

His body was retrieved from the mountains with helicopter aid from the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

It remains unclear whether Richard Jacobson had planned to take the route, which has been deemed to be dangerous. Website All Trails mentions that the area is prone to several rockslides.

Police release statement following Richard Jacobson’s death

Officers confirmed that Jacobson went “to the edge to take a photo,” before losing his balance and slipping. Sergeant Doug Peoble told Fox10:

“I can tell you that during our investigation, there [were] no signs of foul play. No signs of drug use whatsoever. It was just a very tragic accident.”

The Sergeant added that his unidentified friend was “very distraught” to hike back following Richard Jacobson’s death. He was airlifted from the location as he was “torn up pretty bad emotionally.”

The All Trails website mentioned that Flatiron Peak was a tough climb. A reviewer stated that they often see helicopter evacuations, often halfway through the hike.

The hike typically takes four hours to finish and is open all year round. However, the hike has proved to be a task for many. Kira Northrop wrote:

“Hardest hike I've done in the valley so far, but so worth it when you get to the top. The last mile is definitely the hardest. Prepare to climb rocks.”

Ashley Paredez @AshleyOnABC15 Balloon release tonight to honor 21-year-old Richard Jacobson, the hiker who tragically passed away after falling at Flat Iron Peak. Friends and community members showing support to the family. @abc15 Balloon release tonight to honor 21-year-old Richard Jacobson, the hiker who tragically passed away after falling at Flat Iron Peak. Friends and community members showing support to the family. @abc15 https://t.co/oP34oGFCaO

A funeral for Jacobson has been arranged on January 29 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Signal Butte Rd, Mesa, Arizona. It is scheduled to begin at 12:00 PM.

