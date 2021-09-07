What happened to Jennifer Lee Coleman? Virginia hiker found dead after reportedly going missing at Glacier National Park

Virginia hiker Jennifer Lee Coleman was found dead at Montana’s Glacier National Park on Sunday, September 5, 2021. She was reportedly last heard in a text message on August 30 and went missing on Wednesday, September 1.

Her parents confirmed the news of Jennifer’s tragic demise on Facebook:

“Worse possible news today, Jennifer has been found deceased. Many thanks to everyone for the kind words, prayers, messages. People have been a blessing to us. We are thankful and appreciative to the bottom of our hearts. No words to describe the grief.”

According to the National Park Service, nearly 50 officials searched for Jennifer Lee Coleman after her car was located near Logan Pass. Authorities also found her belongings at the West Glacier KOA campsite during a welfare check.

Her body was later discovered in a steep and rocky region near the Continental Divide. No immediate cause of death was announced.

As per the NPS, the extraction of Jennifer Lee Coleman’s body was delayed due to bad weather conditions and a halt in air operations on Sunday, September 5. The case is currently under investigation by the county sheriff’s department.

Who was Jennifer Lee Coleman?

Jennifer Coleman was 34 at the time of her passing (Image via AWARE Foundation/Facebook)

Jennifer Lee Coleman was born to parents Hal and Sharon Coleman. She hailed from Roanoke County, Virginia. Her parents are associated with AWARE Foundation, an organization that works towards finding missing individuals.

Unfortunately, the Virginia native was recently found dead following her solo hike in the Logan Pass region, the highest elevation in Glacier National Park. She was 34 years old at the time of her passing.

Following the news of her tragic demise, the AWARE Foundation described Jennifer Lee Coleman as someone who could light up a room with her presence. The organization mentioned that she had a bubbly personality.

Jennifer reportedly lost her beloved dog, Ellie, a few months before her own demise:

“Jennifer Coleman had a bubbly personality. She was one who could light up a room just by walking in. This photo is of Jenn & her loved fur baby Ellie. Ellie crossed the rainbow bridge a few months ago & is now reunited with her human. Even though our world is a little darker without her, Jenn’s spirit now makes heaven a little brighter. You will be missed & we will see you again one day.”

Jennifer Lee Coleman’s grieving parents have already reached Montana to retrieve her body. She will be deeply missed by family and friends alike.

