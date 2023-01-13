Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, venues, dates, and more

Ringo Starr has officially announced a 2023 US tour for the rock supergroup, Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band. The former Beatles drummer’s All Starr bandmates include Toto guitarist and singer Steve Lukather, Men at Work vocalist Colin Hay, keyboardist Edgar Winter, Toto multi-instrumentalist Warren Ham, Average White Band bassist Hamish Stuart, and jazz drummer Gregg Bissonette.

Starr's statement reads:

“It’s a new year and here are some new tour dates. I love playing with the All Starrs and can’t wait to be back out on the road again with this band. I send Peace and Love to you all and we hope to see you out there.”

After kicking off on May 19, Starr’s tour will run until June 17 in San Jose, California. He's also scheduled to perform at his Las Vegas residency from May 24 to May 27. Additionally, Ringo Starr’s 20-date tour will feature stops in California, Arizona, Nevada, and Oregon, amongst other cities.

Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band will kick off their tour on May 19 in California

Tickets for the upcoming Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band tour will be available on Ticketmaster. A venue presale will begin from January 17 at 10:00 am PST, while on-sale tickets to the general public will begin from January 19 at 3:00 pm PST, also through Ticketmaster.

#RingoStarr @ringostarrmusic 🥦 ☮️ It’s out right now 2019 the all stars at the Greek in LA peace and love☮️ It’s out right now 2019 the all stars at the Greek in LA peace and love 😎✌️🌟❤️🍒🎶🥦🌈☮️ https://t.co/oOSRkBz8YM

May 19, 2023 — Temecula, CA at Pechanga Resort Casino

May 20, 2023 — Phoenix, AZ at Celebrity Theatre

May 21, 2023 — Phoenix, AZ at Celebrity Theatre

May 24, 2023 — Las Vegas, NV at Venetian Theatre

May 26, 2023 — Las Vegas, NV at Venetian Theatre

May 27, 2023 — Las Vegas, NV at Venetian Theatre

May 28, 2023 — San Diego, CA at Humphreys Concerts

May 31, 2023 — San Diego, CA at Humphreys Concerts

June 2, 2023 — Eugene, OR at Cuthbert Amphitheater

June 3, 2023 — Bend, OR at Hayden Homes Amphitheater

June 4, 2023 — Seattle, WA at Venue TBD

June 6, 2023 — Denver, CO at Bellco Theater – Denver Convention Center

June 7, 2023 — Colorado Springs, CO at Pikes Peak Center

June 9, 2023 — Lincoln, CA at Thunder Valley Casino

June 11, 2023 — San Francisco, CA at The Masonic

June 13, 2023 — Salt Lake City, UT at Eccles Theater

June 15, 2023 — Los Angeles, CA at Greek Theatre

June 16, 2023 — Paso Robles, CA at Vina Robles Amphitheatre

June 17, 2023 — San Jose, CA at San Jose Civic

Back in September 2022, Ringo released his EP3, followed by a brand new music video, titled Everyone and Everything, which was released on November 18. Shortly after, on November 25, the artist released a Blu Ray, DVD, CD, and a special yellow double vinyl, titled Ringo Starr and His All-Starr Band Live at the Greek 2019.

#RingoStarr @ringostarrmusic 🥦☮️ Happy new year peace and love.🥦☮️ Happy new year peace and love. 😎✌️🌟❤️💖🎵🎶🌹🌈🥦☮️ https://t.co/zd5gFLU991

Additionally, the talented artist has created over 500 life-sized Peace and Love sculptures of his iconic hand symbol, which were sold exclusively through Julien’s Auctions to benefit The Lotus Foundation.

Since 1989, Ringo has toured with 13 variations of the Ringo Starr & His All-Starr band.

Poll : 0 votes