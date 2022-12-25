Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical cast list and characters explored

Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical is currently streaming on Netflix. Directed by Matthew Warchus, the film's screenplay is written by Dennis Kelly. Prior to its OTT release, Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical was released theatrically on Friday, December 9, 2022.

A fresh take on the Tony and Olivier Award-winning stage musical (2011) based on Dahl's 1988 novel Matilda, the synopsis for Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical reads:

"Matilda, an extraordinary girl armed with a sharp mind and a vivid imagination, dares to take a stand against her oppressive parents and head teacher to change her story with miraculous results."

The new movie stars Alisha Weir, Lashana Lynch, and Emma Thompson in key roles. While Weir plays the titular character of Matilda Wormwood, Thompson portrays Miss Agatha Trunchbull, the main antagonist. Meanwhile, Lynch’s character is Miss Jennifer Honey in Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical.

Alisha Weir, Lashana Lynch, Emma Thompson, and others star in Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical

1) Alisha Weir as Matilda Wormwood

Alisha Weir's character Matilda Wormwood has been described as an extremely sharp girl who doesn’t think twice before taking bold decisions. Before the new movie, Weir was seen in Michael Tully's Don't Leave Home, a horror thriller that was released in 2018.

Weir also appeared as Laura in five episodes of Darklands (2019). She was also the voice actor for the character Primrose in Two by Two: Overboard!

She is managed by MVW Agency.

2) Emma Thompson as Miss Agatha Trunchbull

Cinephiles don’t require an introduction to Emma Thompson.

Regarded as one of the best performers of her time, Thompson has won numerous awards, including two Academy Awards, two British Academy Film Awards, a Primetime Emmy Award, two Golden Globes, and a British Academy Television Award.

In Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical, she is playing the character of Miss Trunchbull, a “fierce tyrannical monster.” Netflix describes her character as:

“More like a rather eccentric and bloodthirsty follower of the stag-hounds than the headmistress of a nice school for children.”

The school referred to here is Crunchem Hall Primary School (or Elementary School) and given Thompson’s strong acting prowess, we can expect nothing less than fireworks from her in Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical.

Reports said Ralph Fiennes was originally cast in the role, but he exited the project, paving the way for Thompson.

Speaking of the arduous preparation she had to go through for the role, the ace actress revealed in an interview with Yahoo News that her make-up alone took three hours every day. The 63-year-old shared that her character’s form was “existential,” and it was an “out-of-body experience” for her. She noted:

“I don't feel a desperate need to get away from myself or anything. But it is a form of release to be able to inhabit another soul in that way, [a way] that's very physical. When the physicality helps you to find who this person is, it's a great privilege.”

Thompson also has What's Love Got to Do with It? in her kitty. Lily James and Sajal Aly co-star in this romantic comedy.

3) Lashana Lynch as Miss Jennifer Honey

Lashana Lynch’s character in Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical is that of a kind-hearted teacher, Miss Jennifer Honey, who inspires Matilda to imagine. The British actress was last seen in the 2022 film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and The Woman King.

Lynch, a winner of the BAFTA Rising Star Award, is noted for her performances in Captain Marvel (2019) and No Time to Die (2021).

She is also known for her role as Rosaline Capulet in the ABC series Still Star-Crossed (2017).

Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical is available for streaming on Netflix.

