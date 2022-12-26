Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical: Who is Alisha Weir? Meet the actress who plays Matilda in Netflix's musical film

Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical is currently streaming on Netflix. The musical stars Alisha Weir, Lashana Lynch, and Emma Thompson in key roles.

While Weir plays the titular character of Matilda Wormwood, Thompson portrays Miss Agatha Trunchbull, the main antagonist. Meanwhile, Lynch plays Miss Jennifer Honey.

Directed by Matthew Warchus, the film's screenplay has been written by Dennis Kelly. A fresh take on the Tony and Olivier Award-winning stage musical (2011) based on Dahl's 1988 novel Matilda, the synopsis for the new film reads:

"Matilda, an extraordinary girl armed with a sharp mind and a vivid imagination, dares to take a stand against her oppressive parents and head teacher to change her story with miraculous results."

Prior to its OTT release, the flick was released theatrically on Friday, December 9, 2022.

Meet Alisha Weir, Matilda in Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical

Alisha Weir’s character Matilda Wormwood in Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical has been described as an extremely sharp girl who makes bold decisions without thinking twice. Critics have hailed her performance, but for Weir, working with Emma Thompson was “a bit scary,” but it’s not what you think. She told With Ashley and Company:

“It was a bit scary when I first saw her in all her prosthetics. I was a bit scared, but all the kids were. When we were [filming] she opened up her arms for all the kids to run into her. And we all went and gave her a big hug.”

Alisha Weir added that since Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical is her first-ever film and the cast comprised some senior actors, she was initially nervous. But with time, they turned to guides for her and taught her the tricks of the trade.

Alisha Weir also admitted that she lacks knowledge of the actual filming process, so she wasn’t aware that the sets would be inundated with people at all times. She noted:

“I was a bit intimidated, because I didn't know if they're all watching me. But I kind of realized from watching everyone else that you just need to be counted on. They're just doing their job.”

Born on September 26, 2009, the Dublin-born actress was 11/12 years old when the shooting went on. Her character needed a southern English accent, which Weir mustered incredibly well.

Further, the film's director, Warchus, shared that hundreds of kids had auditioned for the role, but Weir stood apart because of her “brilliant” listening skills. He told Express.co.uk:

“That's really important because if you listen carefully, you can take direction, and also you can listen to the people who you're playing a scene with and respond to them.”

He added that the teenager is a “very fast and intuitive and instinctive actor” and that “most of her moments in the film” were done in a couple of takes.

In a conversation with Express, Alisha Weir recalled the moment she told her family about getting the crucial part. She mentioned:

“It was on my mum’s birthday so everyone was just really shocked. They just couldn’t believe it and they were really happy for me and they couldn’t wait until I started.”

Prior to this new movie, Alisha Weir was seen in Michael Tully's Don't Leave Home. The horror thriller was released in 2018.

Alisha Weir also appeared as Laura in five episodes of Darklands (2019). She was also the voice actor for the character Primrose in Two by Two: Overboard!

Weir is managed by MVW Agency. Weir’s siblings also have a keen interest in the performing arts. Her eldest sister Katie Jane graduated from college musical theater in November 2022, while her middle sister Emma is studying film, music, and drama, according to their mother Jane, who spoke to the Irish Examiner last month.

After this Netflix flick, Alisha Weir will be seen in Wicked Little Letters, co-starring Oscar nominee Jessie Buckley and Oscar winner Olivia Colman.

