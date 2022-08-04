Robert Crimo trial: Highland Park shooting suspect pleads not guilty to charges

Robert Crimo, the alleged shooter of the July 4th Highland Park parade tragedy, pleaded not guilty to 100 felonies in the early hours of Wednesday. After reportedly killing seven people and injuring at least 30, Robert Crimo III, 21, was charged with 117 charges.

Robert Crimo appeared for the hearing in Lake County Circuit Court wearing his jail uniform and a mask. He repeatedly assured Judge Victoria Rossetti that he understood the accusations against him and the possible consequences.

The suspect faces 21 charges of three counts of first-degree murder in connection with each victim. Moreover, he is also charged with attempted murder and aggravated violence on 48 counts, one for each of the four dozen people injured.

Eric Rinehart, the state's attorney for Lake County, took some time following the arraignment to outline some of the numerous allegations. He said:

"Seven people lost their lives; there are three alternative ways that we see, in very many murder cases, to charge the offense of murder. That's why there are 21 counts. If you were to go to any murder prior to this proceeding, you would see that very typically there are three. Sometimes there are two, but most often there three."

Robert Crimo parent's are concerned for the community affected by the mass shooting

Reportedly, about two dozen victims' family members and friends also showed up in court to see the arraignment. Lawyer George Gomez, who has been retained by Robert Crimo's parents, Desina Pesina and Robert Crimo Jr. claims that they wish to help the affected community to heal after the incident.

A lawfully purchased Smith & Wesson M&P15 rifle was allegedly used by the suspect to start shooting at bystanders while standing on a roof above the Fourth of July celebration on Central Avenue.

Overall, Crimo owned five legally acquired firearms, including handguns and rifles A search order executed in July led to the confiscation of the guns from his father's residence.

According to police reports, Crimo came from a disturbed home where police frequently responded to 911 calls, including ones in which Crimo allegedly threatened to die by suicide and kill his family.

Robert Crimo Jr., his father, submitted an affidavit permitting his then-19-year-old son to apply for a state Firearms Ownership ID card, or FOID, despite the threats and regular police visits. Residents of Illinois who want to lawfully possess firearms must have FOID cards, and applicants under the age of 21 must also present a parent's written and notarized consent.

Gomez stated on Wednesday that Crimo Jr. regrets having sponsored their son for a FOID card and is devastated by how this awful incident has affected everyone.

The mass shooting claimed the lives of seven people: Jacki Sundheim, 63; Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, 78; Kevin McCarthy, 37 and Irina McCarthy, 35; Katherine Goldstein, 64; Edwardo Uvaldo, 69 and Stephen Straus, 88.

The Lake County Courthouse will host Robert Crimo's subsequent hearing on November 1 at 12 p.m. CT.

