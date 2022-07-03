Rodolfo Aceves arrest: Texas teen detained for threatening mass shooting at Amazon facility

Rodolfo Aceves, 19, an employee at an Amazon delivery station, was arrested after he threatened to carry out a mass shooting. Reportedly, Aceves told a co-worker that he planned to carry out a mass shooting at the facility.

On Monday, June 27, the San Antonio Police responded to an Amazon Delivery Station where the teenager worked, at around 10:30 am. An officer spoke to several people at the warehouse who admitted to hearing Aceves make plans for a mass shooting.

San Antonio PD @SATXPolice From the time SAPD received the initial call, to the time the suspect was in custody, was about a few hours. An arrest warrant was obtained, and the suspect, Rodolfo Aceves, was taken into custody for Terroristic Threats. Detectives seized an AR-15 from the suspect's location.

Once detectives were notified, they "acquired credible information" to believe that the statements made were a "legitimate potential mass shooting threat." Authorities even confiscated an AR-15 rifle from his possession.

SAPD wrote about the incident in a Facebook post that read:

"SAPD Covert operations, along with the SAPD Street Crimes Unit, quickly were able to locate the suspect at a different location and detain him without incident. From the time SAPD received the initial call for the threat, to the time the suspect was in police custody was about a few hours."

Police received a warrant for Aceves' arrest. According to a report from the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD), Rodolfo Valdivia Aceves was arrested on a charge of making terroristic threats.

Rodolfo Aceves idolized Uvalde gunman: Co-worker

SAN ANTONIO, San Antonio police arrested a 19-year-old man accused of planning a mass shooting.

Rodolfo Valdivia Aceves was arrested on a charge of terroristic threats, according to a preliminary report.

Earlier in the week, Rodolfo Aceves threatened a co-worker with his plans for a mass shooting at the Amazon facility. The conversation took place when an alarm went off at the facility and employees evacuated the building.

The co-worker stated that Rodolfo Aceves seemed keen on the idea of someone pulling a fire alarm and workers evacuating the building in case of a mass shooting. He then allegedly spoke about his plans to carry out a mass shooting.

Shocked by Aceves' claims, the co-worker initially did not speak to anyone about it, fearing he would retaliate. She eventually reached out to her managers and told them about Aceves' intentions.

On 6/27, San Antonio, TX, police arrested 19-year-old Rodolfo Valdivia Aceves, who is accused of planning a mass shooting and was arrested on a charge of terroristic threats. An AR-15 was seized from Aceves.

According to the woman, Rodolfo Aceves idolized the Uvalde shooter, Salvador Ramos, who was responsible for the second deadliest school shooting in U.S. history. Rodolfo Aceves also told her that he was "tired of living" and had purchased an AR-style rifle.

Detectives also spoke to his family, and Rodolfo Aceves' father revealed that his son has a history of mental illness. Reportedly, the teen stopped taking his medication years ago and was even admitted to a mental health facility when he was 16. The family grew worried when Aceves purchased the rifle.

Meanwhile, days before Aceves' arrest, President Biden signed into law the first major federal gun safety legislation in over three decades. The law will help states create and execute crisis intervention programs and fix the gaps in domestic violence laws.

SAN ANTONIO - A man was arrested after a coworker at an Amazon Delivery Station informed authorities of his plan to commit a mass shooting, according to the arrest report. Rodolfo Valdivia Aceves, 29, was arrested on Monday and charged with making a terroristic threat.

SAPD in their Facebook post wrote:

"This case highlights the importance of community collaboration and appropriate responses. This is the essence of ‘see something, say something.’ If not for the witness who came forward, this incident could have resulted in a tragic outcome."

Aceves is currently being held on a $50,000 bond.

