Romeo Santos’ 2023 Tour: Tickets, presale, dates, venues & more

Romeo Santos announced a new leg of his world tour, Formula Vol. 3: La Gira, which is scheduled to be held from June 3 to November 25, 2023, in venues across North America, Latin America, South America, and Europe. The tour is in support of the singer's latest album, Formula, Vol. 3, which was released on September 1, 2023.

The singer announced the new leg of the tour, which will be preceded by shows in Puerto Rico, via a post on his official Instagram page:

Ticketmaster presale for the later shows of the Romeo Santos tour will be available from May 18, 2023, at 10 am local time. General tickets are currently available for the first half of the tour and are currently priced at $335 plus processing fees. All tickets and presales can be accessed from https://www.ticketmaster.com/romeo-santos-tickets/artist/1670057.

Romeo Santos is building momentum for his new album with the tour

Romeo Santos released his fifth studio album, Formula, Vol. 3, on September 1, 2022. The album peaked at number 10 on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as at number 6 on the Spanish album chart.

The singer has been on tour since early February in support of the album, starting with shows at the Estadio Nacional in Lima, Peru, and the tour is expected to continue past November, with additional shows in the works.

The current list of dates and venues for the Romeo Santos tour is given below:

May 20, 2023 – San Juan, Puerto Rico at Estadio Hiram Bithorn Stadium

May 21, 2023 – San Juan, Puerto Rico at Estadio Hiram Bithorn Stadium

May 23, 2023 – Panamá, Panama at Rod Carew National Stadium

May 27, 2023 – San Juan, Puerto Rico at Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot

June 3, 2023 – Inglewood, California at SoFi Stadium

June 9, 2023 – Flushing, New York at Citi Field

June 16, 2023 – Miami, Florida at IoanDepot Park

June 24, 2023 – Houston, Texas at Minute Maid Park

June 29, 2023 – Zürich, Switzerland at Hallenstadion

June 30, 2023 – Milan, Italy at Ticketmaster Arena

July 2, 2023 – London, UK at The O2

July 6, 2023 – Madrid, Spain at WiZink Center

July 7, 2023 – Madrid, Spain at WiZink Center

July 8, 2023 – Madrid, Spain at WiZink Center

July 9, 2023 – Madrid, Spain at WiZink Center

July 14, 2023 – Rotterdam, Denmark at Ahoy Rotterdam

July 15, 2023 – Marbella, Spain at Oasisss Marbella, Finca Caridad

July 21, 2023 – Murcia, Spain at FICA Murcia

July 22, 2023 – Valencia, Spain at Marina Sur

July 28, 2023 – Zaragoza, Spain at Ferias De Muestras De Zaragoza

July 29, 2023 –Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain at Anexo Estadio de Gran Canaria

August 4, 2023 – Tijuana, Mexico at Estadio Caliente

August 6, 2023 – Monterrey, Mexico at Estadio Mobil Súper

August 11, 2023 – Guadalajara, Mexico at Jalisco Stadium

August 13, 2023 – Santiago De Querétaro, Mexico at Corregidora Stadium

August 15, 2023 – Mexico City, Mexico at Campo Marte

August 16, 2023 – Mexico City, Mexico at Campo Marte

August 18, 2023 – Boca Del Río, Mexico at Estadio Universitario Beto Ávila

August 20, 2023 – Mérida, Mexico at Estadio Carlos Iturralde

August 25, 2023 – Asunción, Paraguay at Jockey Club del Paraguay

October 4, 2023 – Fresno, California at Save Mart Center

October 6, 2023 – San Francisco, California at Chase Center

October 7, 2023 – Oakland, California at Oakland Arena

October 11, 2023 – Ontario, California at Toyota Arena

October 13, 2023 – Las Vegas, Nevada at T-Mobile Arena

October 14, 2023 – Phoenix, Arizona at Footprint Center

October 15, 2023 – San Diego, California at Pechanga Arena

October 17, 2023 – El Paso, Texas at Don Haskins Center

October 20, 2023 – Edinburg, Texas at Bert Ogden Arena

October 21, 2023 – San Antonio, Texas at AT&T Center

October 22, 2023 – Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center

October 24, 2023 – Rosemont, Illinois at Allstate Arena

October 27, 2023 – Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena

October 28, 2023 – Charlotte, North Carolina at Spectrum Center

November 3, 2023 – Reading, Pennsylvania at Santander Arena

November 5, 2023 – Washington, DC at Capital One Arena

November 7, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden

November 8, 2023 – Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center

November 12, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena

November 14, 2023 – Orlando, Florida at Amway Center

November 22, 2023 – Montreal, Quebec at Bell Centre

November 25, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena

Tracing Romeo Santos and his career

Anthony Santos, better known by his stage name Romeo Santos, was born on July 21, 1981, in The Bronx, New York City, He began singing from an early age in the local church choir.

Romeo Santos released his debut studio album, Formula, Vol. 1, on November 8, 2011. The album peaked at number 10 on the Billboard 200 album chart, as well as number 26 on the Mexican album chart.

Romeo Santos achieved critical acclaim with his third studio album, Golden, which was released on July 21, 2017. The album peaked as a chart-topper on the Mexican album chart.

