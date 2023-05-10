What happened to Pancho Barraza? Mexican singer's condition explored in wake of serious car accident

Well-known singer and songwriter Pancho Barraza recently met with an accident. The circumstances leading to the accident have not been disclosed until now, but it happened on the Tepic-Mazatlan highway. Pictures from the accident have also been shared on different social media platforms, offering netizens a glimpse of what exactly happened.

There are no details available on whether someone else was with Barraza at the time of the incident and was injured in the crash. Barraza's communication company shared a statement about the accident, saying that it happened on May 9, 2023. They added:

"Fortunately Pancho Barraza is well and has already been checked by the doctors who confirm his state of health. The only and true official information will be made only through his press office "Star Media Consulting" record company "RB Music" and in his personal accounts."

Pancho Barraza gave an update on his condition (Image via PosaTres/Twitter)

However, Barraza has also recorded a video giving an update on his current condition following the accident and revealing a few other details. In the video, he said:

"I'm fine, my head, my body. Look, totally fine, don't worry, my feet, everything is normal, the car broke apart, but I'm fine."

Pancho Barraza has gained recognition as a singer and songwriter over the course of his career in the music industry

Pancho Barraza has released many albums and singles over the years (Image via JC Olivera/Getty Images)

Pancho Barraza developed an interest in music during his childhood and used to play with different bands alongside participating in competitions in his high school days. He was a bassist for a group named Karisma and later played with other bands like Banda San Sebastian, Banda Camino, and Banda los Recoditos.

Barraza then pursued a solo career and released his first album, Mis Canciones de Amor in 1995. He continued to release more albums like Con Mariachi and El Vagabundo Que Te Ama. He released a collection of romantic songs titled Cancion a Mi Esposa in 2001 and delivered a hit single, Nuestro Amor, which reached the 35th spot on the Hot Latin Songs chart.

Pancho gained recognition for his albums like Rancheras, Rancheras Pegadoras, Banda y Mariachi, Marchate, and Papa Soltero. He also collaborated with his son Pancho Barraza, Jr. in Corazon de Oro. His compilation album, Mu Amor y Mi Argonia, was released in 2012.

He toured in U.S. and Mexico in 2013 and recorded another album, Un Sueno, in 2018. He released two live albums, En Vivo Palenque Guadalajara and En Vivo Telmex.

Barraza collaborated with several artists between 2020 and 2022 and released more than 40 singles in this period. He appeared on Estrenando Amante by Lenin Ramirez and collaborated with Grupo Firme and Eduin Caz on the single, Musica Romantica.

His latest release was titled Mi 30 Aniversario and it came out in April 2022 in two volumes. He has released various other albums like Aniversario, Frente a Frente, and Mas Fuerte Que Nunca.

