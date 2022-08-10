Who was Darryl Hunt? Tributes pour in as The Pogues bassist dies aged 72

Darryl Hunt, the bassist of English punk band The Pogues, has died at the age of 72. The punk group announced that Hunt passed away on Monday afternoon, August 8, 2022, in London. The cause of Hunt's death has not yet been revealed. The band members expressed their tributes and said that they were "saddened beyond words."

Apart from being a bassist, Hunt worked on five albums by the band starting in 1988 with If I Should Fall from Grace with God until their last album Pogue Mahone came out in 1996. Darryl Hunt also remained with the band when they reunited from 2001 to 2014.

Darryl Hunt also has writing credits to a number of songs including Love You 'Till the End. The song got popular after it was featured in the 2007 Hilary Swank and Gerard Butler starrer, P.S. I Love You.

Tributes pour in for Darryl Hunt, as The Pogues bassist passes away at 72

The Pogues shared a photo of Hunt holding his guitar. They also quoted their song Love You 'Till The End, which was written by him.



‘I know you want to hear me catch my breath

The Pogues shared a photo of Hunt holding his guitar. They also quoted their song Love You ‘Till The End, which was written by him. The band wrote:

"Our Darryl passed away yesterday afternoon in London. Darryl Gatwick Hunt 04/05/1950 - 08/08/2022. I know you want to hear me catch my breath / I love you 'till the end."

Band frontman MacGowan wrote on Twitter:

"I am very very sorry that Darryl has passed on, he was a really nice guy and a great friend and a great bass player. We will all miss him."

Spider Stacy, who was also part of the band, paid tribute to the late bassist and wrote:

"This is wretched. See you around the way, Daz. 'It's in the fridge' #TrickyTrees."

Spider Stacy, who was also part of the band, paid tribute:



'It's in the fridge' #TrickyTrees

Ray @raymeade82

A Pogue and a truly brilliant bass player. So sad to hear of Darryl Hunt passing.A Pogue and a truly brilliant bass player. So sad to hear of Darryl Hunt passing.A Pogue and a truly brilliant bass player.❤️ https://t.co/z7WDucXqrF

Richard Balls @RichardBalls So sad to hear of the passing of Pogues bassist Darryl Hunt. I spent some time with him at his place in London a few years ago and he was just a lovely man. RIP #Pogues So sad to hear of the passing of Pogues bassist Darryl Hunt. I spent some time with him at his place in London a few years ago and he was just a lovely man. RIP #Pogues https://t.co/ksrHNdvF2Q

Michael Hann @MichaelAHann Heard on Monday night that Darryl Hunt of the Pogues had died. He was in our book group. He was incredibly gentle and quiet, with a startlingly wide-ranging mind, and unusual perspectives. He was the only person in the group to always show complete equanimity. A lovely, kind man. Heard on Monday night that Darryl Hunt of the Pogues had died. He was in our book group. He was incredibly gentle and quiet, with a startlingly wide-ranging mind, and unusual perspectives. He was the only person in the group to always show complete equanimity. A lovely, kind man.

Eamon Carr wrote:



‘I know you want to hear me catch my breath

Tony McCabe @mc_tone Very sad news about Darryl Hunt. Saw The Pogues several times between '85 and '90, always a great night and this and its predecessor are fantastic records. And I just love the cover of this one.

RIP. (Darryl front, far left). Very sad news about Darryl Hunt. Saw The Pogues several times between '85 and '90, always a great night and this and its predecessor are fantastic records. And I just love the cover of this one. RIP. (Darryl front, far left). https://t.co/h1Wnf7JpjQ

More about Darryl Hunt and The Pogues

Darryl Hunt was born in Hampshire, England on 4 May 1950. He attended the Nottingham School of Art and gradutated with a BA in Fine Art.

Before he joined The Pogues in 1986, Hunt was part of the pub rock band Plummet Airlines and The Favourites. He was also part of various other groups, including Pride of the Cross with fellow members Dave Scott and Cait O’Riordan from The Pogues.

Hunt worked on the band’s sound, driving and tour management for some time, after which he joined as a permanent member in 1986.

He also greatly contributed to the band’s work including their 1988 album If I Should Fall From Grace With God which featured the Christmas hit, Fairytale Of New York. The 1987 track, featuring Kirsty MacColl, made its annual return to the Official U.K. Singles Chart in December 2021.

The Pogues were fronted by Shane MacGowan in 1982. The band’s original name was Pogue Mahone, which means 'kiss my ar**' in English. In 1991, MacGowan left the band. However, The Pogues continued until 1996 with other vocalists including Joe Strummer followed by Spider Stacy.

In 2001, the band was united again, and they played regularly across the UK and Ireland before dissolving again in 2014. Hunt worked with the band throughout their active years. The band was known to use traditional Irish instruments like tin whistles, banjos, citterns, mandolins and accordions. The band consisted of Shane MacGowan, Jem Finer, James Fearnley, Andrew Ranken, Terry Woods, and Darryl Hunt, among other musicians.

