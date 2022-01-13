Romper Jack on ‘Shark Tank’: All about founders with interesting backstory about their startup

The upcoming episode of Shark Tank Season 13 will have founders from California showcasing their clothing business startup, Romper Jack.

While the brand is exclusively for men’s apparel, their target audience is the LGBTQ community. Romper Jack provides floral designer, whacky styling, and tight-fitted clothes, something the community apparently struggles to find in regular online stores.

Justin Clark and Wyatt Thompson are the founders who started the brand that has reportedly been bringing in good business.

The official synopsis of Shark Tank described Romper Jack as:

“Entrepreneurs from Santa Clarita, California, present their stylish men’s apparel line designed to help men stand out and feel confident.”

Who came up with the business idea?

Clark is a successful entrepreneur with an app called Whiz Tutor that he created just before going to medical school in 2015, as reported by Starter Story. After raising the necessary capital, the startup began to thrive, so Clark decided to stay in the entrepreneurial market.

In 2017, he was surfing through different Kickstarter campaigns when he came across Romphim. The factor that attracted Clark the most was that the campaign initially wanted to raise $10,000, but received $330,000 instead.

This is when Romper Jack’s idea clicked and Clark initiated to start yet another business. He was supported by co-founder Thompson.

What is the starting price for Romper Jack products?

For those who are unfamiliar with a romper, it is a buttoned-up shirt sewn into shorts. While it is quite similar to a jumpsuit, the only difference is the length of the pants.

At Romper Jacks, the rompers are available in different patterns and the price ranges from $57 to $99. The brand also provides men’s jumpsuits, overalls, swimmers, hats, and golf gear.

Interested buyers can purchase apparel from the brand’s site that offers several discount options.

When will Romper Jack appear on ‘Shark Tank’?

Romper Jack is all set to woo the sharks on Season 13 Episode 11 that will air on Friday, January 14, at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on ABC.

Sharks Kevin O’Leary, Daymond John, Mark Cuban, and Lori Greiner will be joined by guest shark Kevin Hart. The actor, comedian, and entrepreneur has appeared in the previous episode of Shark Tank as well.

Additionally, another investor will join the panel for this episode, Peter Jones. He is popularly known as the original Dragon from BBC's popular reality show, Dragon’s Den, which is the UK version of Shark Tank.

