 Roots Picnic 2023: Lineup, tickets, presale, where to buy, price and more 

Roots Picnic, a Philadelphia-based annual music festival arranged by the hip-pop group The Roots, is back for its 2023 edition, scheduled to be held from June 2, 2023 to June 4, 2023 at the The Mann Music Center in Fairmount Park as well as the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The event was announced via a post on the festival's official Instagram page which also announced the festival's colloboration with Live Nation this year:

We’re partnering with @livenationurban to bring you three days of black culture, music, comedy, and podcasts in one of the most beautiful cities in the world!!!!

Fan Club Presale is available from February 21, 2023 at 12pm ET. General tickets will be available from February 22, 2023 at 10.am.

Tickets and presales will be available from www.ticketmaster.com, as well as www.therootspicnic.com. They are priced at $225 plus processing fees for 2 days and $99.50 plus processing fees for a single day.

Tickets for the Wells Fargo Centre event will be available separately at https://wellsfargocenter.evenue.net

Ms Lauryn Hill and Diddy & the Roots to headline Roots Picnic

The Roots Picnic 2023 edition is set to be the most expansive of all Roots Picnic festival, with the opening of a second venue for the first time, alongside the main event.

The main event will be headlined by Diddy & the Roots and Lil Uzi vert on Day 1 while Ms Lauryn Hill will headline day 2. The second venue will be headlined by Dave Chapelle.

The full list of dates and venues is given below:

June 2, 2023 Wells Fargo Centre:

Dave Chapelle

The Roots

June 3 Mann Centre, Main Stage :

Diddy ft. The Roots

Lil Uzi Vert

Black Thought Live Mixtape featuring Busta Rhymes & Eve

DVSN

Kindred The Family Soul

Spinall

Baller Alert Presents Go Go: Backyard Band vs Rare Essence

DJ Diamond Kuts

DJ Aktive

State Property Reunion:

Freeway

Beanie Siegel

Young Gunz

Peedi Crakk

Oschino

Sparks

June 4 Mann Centre, Main Stage:

Ms. Lauryn Hill

Ari Lennox

City Girls

Maverick City

DJ Drama

Uncle Waffles

Saucy Santana

Adam Blackstone ft. Coco Jones & Mary Mary

Little Brother

Yussef Dayes Experience

Symba

Fridayy

Mike Phillips

Rocky

Dappa

Akin Inaj & Inutech

Podcast Stage:

Charlamagne Tha God

Off The Record with DJ Akademiks

Don’t Call Me White Girl

Lip Service with Angela Yee

Questlove Supreme

People’s Party with Talib Kweli

Pour Minds

Trap Nerds

The Office XIV

More about Roots Picnic Festival

Roots Picnic festival began in 2008 as a collaboration between the Roots and their manager Shawn Gee, the latter serving as one of the executive producers of the festival.

The festival began as a 1 day event, with the first edition featuring artists such as The Roots, Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings, Diplo, and The Cool Kids among others.

In 2012, the festival expanded into a two-day event, with artists such as Diplo, The Hood Internet and Kids These Days joining the lineup.

Starting from 2014, it expanded into a multi-stage event, drawing bigger crowds, as well as more established artists such as Snoop Dogg, The War on Drugs and The Weeknd, among others over the years.

In 2016, a special two-city edition of Roots Picnic was held, with the Philadelphia event being graced by performances by Lil Uzi Vert, Willow Smith, Leon Bridges among others, while the New York event saw performances by X Ambassadors, Chill Moody, and Deerhoof among others.

