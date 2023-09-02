Rosalind Brewer net worth: Fortune explored as Walgreens CEO steps down

Rosalind Brewer, the CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance, announced her exit from the company. The Illinois-based organization confirmed the news on Friday and stated that the CEO and the board of directors came to a mutual decision about her resignation, which came into effect on Thursday, as per ABC 7 Chicago.

Brewer will remain an advisor until someone is hired to take her position. Ginger Graham will step into the role of interim chief until a new CEO joins the company. The Executive chairman of the company, Stefano Pessina, shared a statement and said:

“Our Board and leadership team will intensify our focus on creating value for our customers and our shareholders while we advance the search for a successor with deep healthcare experience to lead in today’s dynamic environment.”

According to CNBC, Pessina described Graham as the perfect person to act as the temporary CEO considering that she has heaps of experience working in the healthcare industry. Graham has served as a board member since 2010 and was chosen as the lead independent director.

Rosalind Brewer also shared a message on LinkedIn after the news came to light and said:

“I am grateful to have had the opportunity to lead Walgreens Boots Alliance and to work alongside such talented and dedicated colleagues. I am confident that WBA is on track to be a leading consumer-centric healthcare company, serving thousands of communities across the country.”

Rosalind Brewer's net worth stands at $21 million

Rosalind Brewer has worked in various positions in several top companies over the years. According to Wallmine, her net worth is reported to be $21 million, as of March 2023.

Brewer completed her graduation from Spelman College and then joined Kimberly-Clark, where she served as the President for manufacturing and operations. She was later promoted to the position of global president and remained with the company for about 22 years.

From 2006 onwards, she took on various positions at Walmart, including vice president, senior vice president, and executive vice president. She remained in the company until 2012 and then joined Sam's Club, where she worked until 2017.

Rosalind was then welcomed as a member of the board of directors at Starbucks in 2017. She also worked as the company's COO before she joined Amazon’s board of directors in 2019.

Rosalind Brewer joined Walgreens Boots Alliance in 2021

In March 2021, reports of Brewer joining Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) surfaced online. The news was confirmed after the president and co-CEO of Ariel Investments Mellody Hobson, shared a tweet and wrote:

“Congratulations to my corporate sister Roz Brewer on being named the new CEO of WBA. Another glass ceiling shattered today!”

It was on March 15, 2021, that Rosalind Brewer was confirmed to serve as the company's CEO and replace Stefano Pessina. Walgreens Boots Alliance shared that she was hired for the role due to her "relentless focus on the customer, talent development, and expertise in digital transformation."

Walgreens' shares witnessed a rise after Brewer's appointment was announced. At the time, she was the only Black woman to operate a Fortune 500 company.

WBA is the owner of the pharmacy store chain Walgreens and it was established in December 2014. As of 2023, the company’s revenue is said to be around $136 billion, as per Macrotrends.