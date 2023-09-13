Rosé x Tiffany Lock collaboration: Everything we know so far

The Rosé x Tiffany Lock collaboration marks another significant chapter in the evolving story of Tiffany & Co. This latest venture exemplifies the brand's perfect blend of traditional elegance with modern flair. The entire collection stands out, reflecting the brand's commitment to innovation without forgoing its rich legacy.

Tiffany & Co. is a name synonymous with luxury, craftsmanship, and timeless design. With celebrities such as Rosé of BLACKPINK and others in their new campaign, the brand is poised to captivate both seasoned patrons and the younger, trendy audience. Their global reach and impeccable reputation make this collaboration highly anticipated.

The firsthand collection, which was released on Tuesday, August 1, has smitten lovers and enthusiasts. Tiffany & Co.'s official channels and global stores are the best places to visit for individuals itching to immerse themselves in the Rosé x Tiffany Lock partnership.

Rosé has long been associated with Tiffany & Co., and after formally becoming a Tiffany house ambassador in 2021, her presence has further enhanced the brand's distinctive charm. As part of BLACKPINK, her recent adventures included captivating audiences during the Born Pink World Tour.

Beyond Rosé, the campaign also stars Jimin, who recently topped the Billboard Hot 100, establishing him as an influential figure in music. Tiffany's collaboration extends to renowned figures such as Florence Pugh, who shone in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, and Nancy Ajram, who made history with her Arabic-language song Sah Sah.

The collection's intricate designs leave everyone in awe. Symbolizing love and power, the Tiffany Lock resonates with the brand's foundational values dating back to 1837. From pendants to earrings, each piece stands as proof of Tiffany's craftsmanship and the ambassadors' personal style.

The Rosé x Tiffany Lock campaign's timing is impeccable, coming shortly after Tiffany & Co.'s collaboration with music sensation Beyoncé. Such ventures only highlight the jewelry house's dedication to melding traditional luxury with contemporary pop culture.

Rosé x Tiffany Lock Collaboration

A look at the prices of Rosé x Tiffany Lock collection:

Graduated Link Necklace: $17,500

Tiffany HardWear Small Link Bracelet in Yellow Gold: $5,100

Tiffany HardWear double link pendant in 18k gold: $3,950

Tiffany HardWear Large Link Earrings in Yellow Gold: $3,950

Tiffany HardWear triple drop earrings in sterling silver: $1,050

Tiffany HardWear freshwater pearl ring in sterling silver: $875

Tiffany HardWear Watch in Sterling Silver and Steel with Diamonds: $3,900

Tiffany HardWear double link pendant in 18k rose gold with pavé diamonds: $12,200

Tiffany HardWear Watch in Rose Gold with Pavé Diamonds and Black Lacquer: $29,000

The Rosé x Tiffany Lock collaboration encapsulates the brand's rich history and vision for the future, seamlessly blending tradition with modernity.

With exquisite pieces, each piece symbolizes the values Tiffany & Co. holds. With the addition of prominent ambassadors, it is evident that the brand aims to resonate with both long-time patrons and the younger generation. As each piece gets unveiled, the world watches eagerly, a testament to the enduring allure of Tiffany & Co. and its partnerships.