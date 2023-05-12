Royalteen: Princess Margrethe ending explained- Does the video get leaked?

Royalteen: Princess Margrethe, the sequel to 2022's Royalteen, premiered on Netflix on May 11, 2023, bringing back most of the familiar faces from the Norwegian royalty story. While the first part focused on Ines Høysæter Asserson's Lena and Mathias Storhoi's Prince Kalle, this part focused on Princess Margrethe as she navigated through the complications of mental health problems and a myriad of other issues.

While the film does not live up to its prequel, it has some bright parts, including an inclusive storyline about Margrethe's father. Despite the many intersection plotlines, the film seemed to fare rather poorly in the main story.

The primary plot of Royalteen: Princess Margrethe revolved around Margrethe's drug scandal after she fainted at her prom. This led to a buildup of societal pressure on the royal princess, who had to deal with all the drama of such a big scandal in the royal family.

The ending of Royalteen: Princess Margrethe focused on Margrehte's efforts at fixing everything and starting afresh.

Royalteen: Princess Margrethe ending - Back to normalcy for the youngster?

Royalteen: Princess Margrethe saw the character of Princess Margrethe going through a myriad of life-altering challenges, including a rejection from Prince Alexander and the subsequent fallout with her best friend, Ingrid (Amalie Sporsheim), after she asked Margrethe to chase after Alexander.

Anyhow, the recurrent struggle remained that Gustav, the villain in this film, had a video of Margrethe snorting cocaine, something that he could use to destroy her reputation. Gustav asked Margrethe to sleep with him if she wanted the video deleted. This prompted Margrethe to trash him and walk out, which ultimately led to Gustav posting the video online.

She ran into a random man and asked to sleep with him. Thankfully, the man was decent and did not exploit the young girl. The next morning, Margrethe left.

Back in Norway, Margrethe was supposed to apologize to the public in front of the press, but she broke down before that. A large part of her struggles was to do with the latent tension in the family. This was resolved when her father revealed that he was not having an affair with a woman, as she suspected, but was gay. His lover had cancer and was dying.

After conferring unsuccessfully with her mother, Margrethe gained the confidence she needed to face the world. She gave a dazzling press conference and soon returned to school to face life as a new woman. She fixed things with Ingrid and Arnie (Filip Bargee Ramberg). She also shared a sweet moment with her brother and Lena.

At home, she cleaned her drugs and pledged to live more cautiously. She also encouraged her father to attend his lover's funeral, thereby making amends for her doubts and anxiety.

In the final sequence of Royalteen: Princess Margrethe, she even helped Arnie with something. When Arnie got stage fright before his big show, she got up on the stage and kissed him, thereby starting a new chapter in her life. The film ended with Arnie playing the show.

Royalteen: Princess Margrethe is now streaming on Netflix.

