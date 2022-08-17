Royalteen ending explained: What did the last shot signify? (Spoilers)

Royalteen debuted on Netflix on August 17, 2022. The film by Per-Olav Sørensen and Emilie Beck is based on a book by Randi Fuglehaug and Anne Gunn Halvorsen, titled Arvingen.

It was a straightforward watch that gave ample time to deal with social stigma while navigating the complex world of teenage dating. The film had a good pace and a very entertaining premise.

The second half of Royalteen was stacked with revelations and acceptance. From the very start, the film treated Lena's (played by Ines Høysæter Asserson) character with an air of mystery.

As the film laid out the complexities of the character in the very first sequence, viewers were left with the duty of fitting together the puzzle to figure out Lena's past and Karl Johan's (played by Mathias Storhøi) present.

CinemaRare @CinemaRareIN



Norwegian film



Also in English & Hindi. A teenager struggles to keep her scandal-ridden past and a big secret from getting out when she strikes up an unlikely romance with the crown prince.Norwegian film #Royalteen (2022) by Emilie Beck & Per-Olav Sørensen, now streaming on @NetflixIndia Also in English & Hindi. A teenager struggles to keep her scandal-ridden past and a big secret from getting out when she strikes up an unlikely romance with the crown prince.Norwegian film #Royalteen (2022) by Emilie Beck & Per-Olav Sørensen, now streaming on @NetflixIndia.Also in English & Hindi. https://t.co/cbVfWaeUcv

The last shot of the film was very distinct and hinted at something completely different. Read on to decipher the ending of Royalteen.

Royalteen ending: A perfect teenage romance ending with a slight hint at the future

Apart from the vastly relevant and bold theme, Royalteen was pretty much like most other teenage romance films. It had the main characters going through a rough patch owing to their personal struggles but ending up accepting each other and confessing their love. Except in this film, the struggles were more real.

After Lena ran away from vacation witnessing people from her past turning up, she decided to contact prince Kalle and confess her love. Not long before, Kalle's rather clean past came to light after Lena mistook him for the "party prince." However, before Lena could have the chance to meet Kalle and tell him anything, Kalle's twin sister Margrethe (Elli Rhiannon Müller Osborne) turned up.

Margrethe revealed that she knew all of Lena's secrets, including the fact that her younger brother, Theodor, is actually her son. Margrethe threatened Lena to stay away from her brother, and Lena complied.

Lena distanced herself from the prince and had a major breakdown back at her house. However, her breakdown was interrupted by her mother collapsing on the ground. It turned out that her mother survived a near heart attack. This prompted Lena to come out clean. She went live on Instagram and announced that Theodor was her son and that she would never be ashamed of him again.

Luckily, this confession was met with an immensely positive response from her friends and classmates. On the day of their prom, her friend, Tess, turned up at her doorstep and convinced her to join them. As Lena walked in, everyone celebrated and supported her. Margrethe, however, warned her to stay away from her brother.

Moments later, prince Kalle turned up on stage and started singing the song after which Lena was named. They acknowledged each other and Lena apologized to him for lying. Kalle forgave her and they kissed, much to the delight of everyone at the prom. Margrethe was not pleased with this.

The closing shot was a little distinct and hinted at something else entirely. It saw Margrethe get up from her table and collapse to the ground. This was completely unexplained and did not have much relevance in this scenario. It was perhaps a way to set up a sequel.

Royalteen is likely to have a sequel soon, and it will follow up on this cliffhanger of Margrethe collapsing. The film is now streaming on Netflix.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Madhur Dave