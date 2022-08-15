Royalteen cast list: Who stars in the Norwegian film?

This week, Netflix will release Royalteen, a film that follows the romance of a crown prince and newbie. The romantic drama is based on the novel Arvingen by Randi Fuglehaug and Anne Gunn Halvorsen. The lead roles in the Norwegian film will be played by Ines Høysæter Asserson and Mathias Storhi.

Set for a premiere on August 17, 2022, the film will lay heavy emphasis on the difference between the worlds of Prince Karl Johan (played by Storhøi) and the middle-class worldview of Lena (played by Asserson). The synopsis for the film reads:

"Follows prince Karl Johan and newcomer Lena, who have feelings for each other but are aware that their relationship might put them in an impossible situation, while he has to carry a nation on his shoulders, she carries lies on hers."

Royalteen also boasts an array of other incredible actors on its list. Read on for more details about the cast of the upcoming Norwegian film.

Ines Høysæter Asserson as Lena

Ines Høysæter Asserson plays the female protagonist in the film, Lena. Lena is a newbie in the tabloid world, who according to rumors, runs a secret blogging site. Her character has many secrets, most of which she has kept away, even from the prince with whom she has an affair.

Ines Høysæter Asserson, a 30-year-old Norwegian actress, was born on June 30, 2001. Though little is known about her personal life, she came to prominence for her role in Harajuku (2018). Her other notable works include Heirs of the Night (2019) and Skam (2015).

Mathias Storhøi as Prince Karl Johan

Mathias Storhøi will play the role of Prince Karl Johan, defined in Royalteen as a party prince. His sophisticated lifestyle will serve as a contrast to that of Lena. He is also part of regular gossip around the celebrity world.

Mathias Storhøi is a Norwegian actor born in 2001. Royalteen will be his first major role. Mathias has previously worked in Alistair Morrison's 2020 documentary, Time To Pause, Star Wars: Resistance (2020), Spesialenheten (2011), and Norsk Astma og allergiforbund (2009).

Veslemøy Mørkrid as Lise Karlsvik

Veslemøy Mørkrid stars in Royalteen as Lise Karlsvik, Lena's mother. Not much has been revealed about her character in the film, apart from her relationship with one of the protagonists.

Veslemøy Mørkrid describes herself as an independent freelance actor in theatre, film, and TV. She has studied a traditional three-year acting program in addition to Improvisation and Method Acting. Mørkrid is a member of the ensemble at Oslo's Det Andre Teatret.

Her notable works include Okkupert (2015), Here Is Harold (2014), and Jakten på Berlusconi (2014).

Other cast members of Royalteen

The other cast members of Royalteen include Sunniva Lind Høverstad, Petter Width Kristiansen, Filip Bargee Ramberg, Martin Grid Toennesen, Elli Rhiannon Müller Osborne, Christian Ruud Kallum, Amalie Sporsheim, Pål Richard Lunderby, Carmen Andrea Høilund, and Vår Sørensen Grønlie, among many others.

The film will be released worldwide on August 19, 2022. Though Netflix has not yet officially announced the release time, it is expected to drop at 3 a.m. EST/midnight PT. Stay tuned for more updates.

