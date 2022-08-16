What time will Royalteen air on Netflix? Trailer, plot, and more about Norwegian film

Netflix is all set to release a new film this week called Royalteen. Directed by Emilie Beck and Per-Olav Sørensen, Royalteen is a Norwegian film revolving around an intensely dramatic teen romance that follows prince Karl Johan (Mathias Storhøi) and newcomer Lena (Ines Høysæter Asserson) as they navigate the complicated world of love and class difference.

The worldwide release date for the film is set for August 17, 2022. Though Netflix has not officially confirmed the time for the film's release, movies from Netflix generally premiere at 3 AM EST in the United States.

Written by Ester Grenersen, the film is based on a popular novel by Randi Fuglehaug and Anne Gunn Halvorsen, titled Arvingen. Janne Hjeltnes of The Global Ensemble Drama serves as the creator of the show.

Read on for details about the upcoming Netflix film, Royalteen.

Royalteen promo: Forbidden love and deeper connections

The premise of Royalteen revolves around the growing attraction between lead character Lena and the future king Karl Johan, a high-class socialite from the bustling media world. The two protagonists of the show are from completely different worlds and boast extremely different personalities, creating latent tension in many situations.

The teaser for Royalteen shows Karl entering the classroom, drawing instant attention from everyone around him. He goes in and sits beside Lena, a newcomer in the school. The two of them begin a conversation that soon becomes fun and lighthearted. There is some visible romantic tension in the air.

The official synopsis for the film, according to Daily Research Plot, reads:

"Lena is keenly aware that seeing and forming a close bond with the heir to the throne may place them both in an impossible situation, and she hasn’t informed Kalle or anybody about her even greater secret, which is also the reason she drifted away from her homeland. Will her great secret be the cause of a grave problem or will we get to see a happy ending for a prince and a commoner?"

The problem with Karl and Lena's relationship is pretty evident. Belonging to two separate worlds, it will naturally be difficult for the two of them to sustain a relationship, especially if they have to take the future into consideration.

Apart from their class difference, royalty Karl Johan is a frequent topic of scandals and discussions on the internet. Interestingly, Lena is an avid blogger who has been releasing stories about him on her blog, unknown to the crown prince. Also unknown to prince Karl is the fact that simple Lena has many secrets of her own.

The film additionally stars Veslemøy Mørkrid, Sunniva Lind Høverstad, Petter Width Kristiansen, Filip Bargee Ramberg, Martin Grid Toennesen, Elli Rhiannon Müller Osborne, Christian Ruud Kallum, Amalie Sporsheim, Pål Richard Lunderby, Carmen Andrea Høilund, and Vår Sørensen Grønlie, among others.

Royalteen will premiere on Netflix on August 17, 2022. Though the official time for the film has not been announced yet, it is expected to premiere at 12 AM PT or 3.00 AM EST. The official air time for the film will vary according to the varying time zones in each region.

