Lee Soo-man's rumored girlfriend is speculated to be AESPA Giselle's aunt, and fans wonder if she made her debut using her connections

SM Entertainment CEO Lee Soo-man may be dating AESPA Giselle's aunt, speculates fans. The rumors kicked off after Lee Soo-man reportedly gifted his girlfriend, an apartment in the popular Gangnam region of Seoul.

The local media evaluated the apartment at $4.3 million. The media also speculated that Lee Soo-man's girlfriend was a well-known journalist. More details about this woman were also revealed in media reports.

Is Lee Soo-man's rumored girlfriend connected to AESPA Giselle?

She is supposedly 17 years younger than Lee Soo-man and is a celebrated journalist who worked for a North American broadcasting company. She reported on news in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, and South Korea.

The report in Naver also stated that Lee Soo-man's gift did not violate the Act on the Prohibition of Illegal Solicitation and Other Acceptances. It is an act that prohibits members of the press from receiving donations of any kind.

It was because the rumored girlfriend was part of foreign media and not local media. The house spanned an area of 196.42 square meters (59.42 pyeong). It was located in Cheongdam-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, and Lee Soo-man bought this apartment in 2015 for 3.97 billion won ($3.4 million).

Other details, including the fact that the reporter had run the SM-sponsored forum for the second year in a row, are what led people on the internet to speculate that this could be AESPA Giselle's aunt.

The rumor quickly spread as AESPA Giselle's aunt was popular among the band's fans. AESPA Giselle's aunt is well-known for also supporting her niece's band and her work on social networking sites.

When news of Lee Soo-man's gift spread on July 21, fans of SM artists were not bothered, and many also believed that it was his personal life. However, when the connection between AESPA Giselle's aunt was made, fans saw things differently.

From speculating that the reason AESPA Giselle could debut just six months after joining the agency as a trainee was due to her connections to doubting AESPA Giselle's capability, many comments were made on local community sites.

Some also mentioned how AESPA Giselle didn't have to worry about things that other idols with no connection would struggle with. Just the fact that her trainee days were concise has now angered fans.

Lee Soo-man's first wife, whom he met when he pursued his post-graduate studies in California, died in 2014.

#RESPECTGISELLE trends on Twitter in support of AESPA Giselle, but for different reasons

Rumors were rife online about AESPA Giselle's connection to SM Entertainment Founder Lee Soo-man, but fans of the star got #RESPECTGISELLE trending. They found out that AESPA Giselle got screentime that is a fraction of the other members in the music video.

Today's Topic: Giselle Screentime



Today the mv for Eternal Return x aespa was released and fan s noticed that giselle barely got any solo screentime compared to the other members in the mv. My's have been trending #respectgiselle and #aespa_is_four to make a statement. — spill the tea🍵 (@aespilll) July 22, 2021

giselle is a part of aespa as well. she earned her position as the main rapper and vocalist, and is an essential part of the group. we just want her to have the equal and fair treatment she deserves. #RESPECTGISELLE #aespa_is_FOUR — rhea (@karinics) July 22, 2021

i don't understand why is it so hard to give them equal treatments when there's just 4 of them and why is it always her???? she passed the hardest audition yet they're holding her back when she finally debuted this is ridiculous#RESPECTGISELLE #aespa_is_FOUR — 나비♡ (@havefunkarina) July 22, 2021

we’re not asking a lot. we just want equal treatment for the girls#RESPECTGISELLE#aespa_is_FOUR — dani (@kmjprint) July 22, 2021

Y'all telling me this situation aint serious but it is to me. We constantly had to witness giselle being treated like this December from blurring her face cutting her screentime. Like I am tired I do not plan on remaining silent at all.#RESPECTGISELLE #aespa_is_FOUR — giselle's blanket💘| BLONDSELLE ENTHUSIAST💖 (@aceisaeri) July 22, 2021

i get how frustrating this is but please don’t leave giselle 🥺 don’t leave aespa. we need you now more than ever so that we can fight for this #RESPECTGISELLE #aespa_is_FOUR — ellie ☁️ (@wntrfilm) July 22, 2021

thank you giselle for giving us this iconic line.

stop disrespecting giselle, she worked hard to be here. she deserves to be her with aespa #RESPECTGISELLE #aespa_is_FOUR



pic.twitter.com/AZdZ0SRiXF — ellie ☁️ (@wntrfilm) July 22, 2021

In addition to all the rumors surrounding Giselle, this has angered many fans who believe that AESPA Giselle has been mistreated. They also quoted other times that AESPA Giselle had reportedly been mistreated. This also included the time when her face was blurred. In addition to this, fans also believed that AESPA Giselle had proved her talent.

