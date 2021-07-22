Lee Soo-man's rumored girlfriend is speculated to be AESPA Giselle's aunt, and fans wonder if she made her debut using her connections

SM Entertainment CEO Lee Soo-man may be dating AESPA Giselle's aunt, speculates fans. The rumors kicked off after Lee Soo-man reportedly gifted his girlfriend, an apartment in the popular Gangnam region of Seoul.
The local media evaluated the apartment at $4.3 million. The media also speculated that Lee Soo-man's girlfriend was a well-known journalist. More details about this woman were also revealed in media reports.
Is Lee Soo-man's rumored girlfriend connected to AESPA Giselle?
She is supposedly 17 years younger than Lee Soo-man and is a celebrated journalist who worked for a North American broadcasting company. She reported on news in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, and South Korea.
The report in Naver also stated that Lee Soo-man's gift did not violate the Act on the Prohibition of Illegal Solicitation and Other Acceptances. It is an act that prohibits members of the press from receiving donations of any kind.
It was because the rumored girlfriend was part of foreign media and not local media. The house spanned an area of 196.42 square meters (59.42 pyeong). It was located in Cheongdam-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, and Lee Soo-man bought this apartment in 2015 for 3.97 billion won ($3.4 million).
Other details, including the fact that the reporter had run the SM-sponsored forum for the second year in a row, are what led people on the internet to speculate that this could be AESPA Giselle's aunt.
The rumor quickly spread as AESPA Giselle's aunt was popular among the band's fans. AESPA Giselle's aunt is well-known for also supporting her niece's band and her work on social networking sites.
When news of Lee Soo-man's gift spread on July 21, fans of SM artists were not bothered, and many also believed that it was his personal life. However, when the connection between AESPA Giselle's aunt was made, fans saw things differently.
From speculating that the reason AESPA Giselle could debut just six months after joining the agency as a trainee was due to her connections to doubting AESPA Giselle's capability, many comments were made on local community sites.
Some also mentioned how AESPA Giselle didn't have to worry about things that other idols with no connection would struggle with. Just the fact that her trainee days were concise has now angered fans.
Lee Soo-man's first wife, whom he met when he pursued his post-graduate studies in California, died in 2014.
#RESPECTGISELLE trends on Twitter in support of AESPA Giselle, but for different reasons
Rumors were rife online about AESPA Giselle's connection to SM Entertainment Founder Lee Soo-man, but fans of the star got #RESPECTGISELLE trending. They found out that AESPA Giselle got screentime that is a fraction of the other members in the music video.
In addition to all the rumors surrounding Giselle, this has angered many fans who believe that AESPA Giselle has been mistreated. They also quoted other times that AESPA Giselle had reportedly been mistreated. This also included the time when her face was blurred. In addition to this, fans also believed that AESPA Giselle had proved her talent.