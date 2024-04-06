RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 14: Recap and more details explored

A new episode of RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 was released on MTV on Friday, April 5. Titled Booked and Blessed, episode 14 had the final four queens after the exit of Morphine Love Dion last week.

The episode started with a gloomy atmosphere in the werk room. After reading Morphine’s farewell message on the mirror, Sapphira wiped it off. Q felt disappointed that Morphine had to leave coming so close to the finale.

Plane Jane and Sapphira tallied their record of bagging four wins this season as everyone began to prepare for the upcoming challenge. American journalist Ronan Farrow, who is famous for his investigative reporting, graced RuPaul's Drag Race as a guest judge this week. Ronan, the son of filmmaker Woody Allen and actress Mia Farrow, was joined by Ts Madison, Michelle Visage and RuPaul on the judging panel.

What happened on RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 14?

Mini-challenge of RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 14

In episode 14, viewers witnessed the contestants compete in a lip-sync mini-challenge but with a twist. The task had to be held underwater.

Each queen was given 10 minutes to deliver their best performance donning swimsuits. The participants completed the task one at a time by submerging just their faces in water. At the end of it, RuPaul announced Sapphira as the winner of the task.

Maxi-challenge of RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 14

The maxi-challenge commanded the queens to come up with a memoir idea and subsequently write stories for the book along with shooting a cover. Instead of their writing skills, the challenge was created to test the participants’ branding and promotional prowess.

The stories they’d write was not disclosed to viewers for reading, hence, their promotion and packaging had to impress the judges. While contestants chose to expose their vulnerable sides to sell the stories, a few used humour as a disguise to lighten the mood. In the werk room, Q had a plan in place, Nymphia played with the idea of having her memoir a metaphor for farting, and Sapphira and Plane Jane remained equally focused on execution.

A photoshoot session for the book cover was organised with photographer Albert Sanchez and RuPaul as director. Q appeared nervous with a lacklustre delivery, but Nymphia managed to get through on clear water with RuPaul’s direction. Sapphira outshined in the task as RuPaul seemed visibly impressed, lastly, Plane Jane seemed a bit intimidated but managed to get good shots.

On the main stage, the queens had to promote their memoirs in a podcast interview with Las Culturistas fame Matt Rogers. Plane Jane opened the set trying to salvage the promotion with humor which failed to leave a mark. Sapphira embraced the moment by discussing sensitive issues and her journey on the show.

Q disclosed her vulnerable side but her stories had all been heard on the show before. There was nothing new for the viewers to dwell on, meanwhile, Nymphia took the opportunity to voice the reason behind her insecurities. She spoke about growing up in Taiwan and battling with self-image issues owing to the beauty standards back home.

Runway segment of RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 14

After the interview segment, the final four queens appeared on the runway segment. Last week, the emphasis was put on “drag family resemblance.” This time the category of runaway was “Fandango”, where the queens were commanded to present their best fanned and pleated looks.

Who was eliminated on RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 14?

After judges' critiques, it was clear that Nymphia and Sapphira’s was impressive in comparison to Plane Jane and Q’s delivery. Nymphia Wind was announced the winner, while Plane Jane and Q battled for survival in the lip sync segment.

They performed on the late Tina Turner’s melodious rendition Better Be Good To Me. RuPaul finally announced Plane Jane was safe, making her the third final contestant of season 16 after the selection of Nymphia and Sapphira. Unfortunately, Q had to sashay away.

In the next episode, all the eliminated queens of season 16 are likely to make a comeback for an interesting segment.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 will air episode 15 on Friday, April 12, exclusively on MTV.