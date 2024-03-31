RuPaul's Drag Race season 16: Meet the final four queens

The queens who will be competing in the RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 finale are Plane Jane, Nymphia Wind, Q, and Sapphira Cristál. In episode 13, Morphine Dion Love was sent home, reducing the number of queens to four.

Season 16, which premiered on January 5, has seen queens' expertise in multiple areas of drag such as dance, music, fashion, comedy, and drama. The four best contestants of 2024 will fight for the title of 'America's Next Drag Superstar' and $200,000 prize money.

The four finalist queens of RuPaul's Drag Race season 16

1) Nymphia Wind

Nymphia was born on July 23, 1995. She garnered popularity right from the start as she won 2 mini and 2 maxi challenges. Nymphia stunned viewers with her singing skills and earned mini prizes for her immense talent.

This Taiwanese-American drag queen has made it to the finals flying quietly under the radar, as she has never hit the bottom two, nor has she ever made it to the top 2 lip-sync battles which happened in episodes one, two, and ten of RuPaul's Drag Race season 16. Most of her performances have gotten the nod from the judges, which gives her a high chance of winning.

2) Plane Jane

Plane Jane was born on February 4, 1998, to Russian-Jewish American parents. Like Nymphia, Plane Jane has also won 4 maxi challenges and 1 mini-challenge, saving herself from elimination.

When Plane Jane performed in the top two lip-sync battle on episode 2 of RuPaul's Drag Race season 16, she demonstrated her expertise in what's needed to win the show. Plane Jane never appeared in any lip-sync battles again because she managed to secure top spots on the leaderboard in various challenges.

3) Q

Q was born on August 22, 1996. Hailing from Kansas City, Q has never failed to make performances interesting, which is the primary reason for her entry into the finals. An ideal drag queen, Q has grabbed attention with her performances that led to victory in two maxi challenges on season 16 of RuPaul's Drag Race.

Q's lip-sync skills were on display in the very first episode of the show, when she went against Sapphira Cristal to claim the top position in that episode. However, unlike the previous two queens, Q got a taste of the bottom two in episode 5. Her lip-sync skills were enough to save her against Amanda Tori Meating, who got eliminated. Q never got to the lowest two spots again.

4) Sapphira Cristál

Sapphira Cristál was born on September 27, 1988. Sapphira has a natural talent for drag as demonstrated in all of her performances. Her making it to the top 2 lip-syncs in episodes one and ten, is a testament to the ease with which she approaches drag.

Sapphira has triumphed in four maxi and three mini-challenges. Moreover, she also won both the top 2 lip-sync battles. However, in the recent episode 13 of the show, Sapphira went to the bottom two for the very first time. She outperformed Morphine Dion Love and clinched a spot in the top 4.

New episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 air every Friday on MTV at 8 pm ET.